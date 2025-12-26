How Panthers stack up in updated NFC playoff picture after Christmas

The Carolina Panthers are in position to claim the final spot in the NFC playoff picture after the Green Bay Packers clinched at least a Wild Card berth following the Detroit Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture and where the Panthers align in the grand scheme of things.

1. Seattle Seahawks (12-3)

The Seahawks are in the driver's seat for the number one overall seed in the NFC with two games to go. A pair of wins against the Panthers and San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 will give them homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

2. Chicago Bears (11-4)

The Bears are ready to pounce if the Seahawks slip up in the driver's seat. If the Bears were to win their final two games, coupled with a Seahawks loss to either the Panthers or the Niners, they will have the number one seed and home field advantage.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)

The Eagles are likely wedged into the number three seed after winning the NFC East. That likely means facing off against one of the three NFC West playoff teams.

4. Carolina Panthers (8-7)

The Panthers can win the NFC South and the No. 4 seed with a win against the Seahawks and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss against the Miami Dolphins. If the Panthers lose or the Buccaneers win, it will all come down to the Week 18 matchup between the two teams in Tampa.

5. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

The Niners are currently the number five seed, but they control their own destiny. Wins against the Bears and Seahawks to end the season would give them the number one seed in the NFC.

6. Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

The Rams need to win their final two games, but also need the Seahawks and Niners to lose a game in order to advance further in the standings. Given the fact that they play each other in Week 18, they have a good chance to move up to number 5. In order to move up to No. 1, each of them will have to lose in Week 17.

7. Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)

The Packers are the likely No. 7 seed in the NFC.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

The Bucs need to either win against the Buccaneers or ensure that the Panthers lose to the Seahawks.

