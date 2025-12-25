Insider makes surprising pick for big winner in Panthers-Bucs

Somehow it made sense that the secondary of the Carolina Panthers would rise to the occasion in the team’s crucial 23-20 win over the rival Buccaneers. Dave Canales’s team has now alternated wins and losses in nine straight games. It’s brought new meaning to the words “up and down season.”

The latest edition of winners, losers, and top takeaways from Bleacher Report NFL writers Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, The Panthers’ pass defense emerged as the “winner” in last Sunday’s victory over the team that’s won the NFC South each of the past four seasons.

“A week earlier, Carolina allowed New Orleans Saints rookie Tyler Shough to throw for 272 yards and a touchdown in a loss,” wrote Sobleski. “With Baker Mayfield in town, the former MVP candidate couldn't even muster 150 passing yards.”

Mayfield hit on 18-of-26 throws for 145 yards and was sacked twice. There was a one-yard TD pass to veteran Mike Evans late in the first quarter. The Bucs did run for 169 yards (86 in the first half), but Mayfield was limited to just 104 yards in the second half.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) celebrates with linebacker Nic Scourton (11) and safety Nick Scott (21) after intercepting the ball to seal the victory in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Emeka Egbuka made only one catch, added Sobleski, “Mike Evans started hot and then managed two grabs for 12 yards during the second half. A miscommunication between Evans and Mayfield led to the game-sealing interception. Mike Jackson defensed three passes, while safety Lathan Ransom came down with the aforementioned turnover.”

Safety Nick Scott led the team with 10 tackles (9 solo), Tre’von Moehrig finished with seven tackles, while cornerback Jaycee Horn had three solo tackles. It will be interesting to see if the back end of Ejiro Evero’s unit can come up big this Sunday against Seattle’s Pro Bowl combination of quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

