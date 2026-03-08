Panthers Can Address Two Areas of Need Before Free Agency Begins

It all gets started at Noon ET tomorrow. It’s often referred to as the “legal tampering period” when it comes to NFL free agency. “Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2025 player contracts...”

The league’s new year begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 11. All reported trades and deals become official at that time. Then again, there are players that are already on the open market that can be signed immediately, as was the case with the Chargers and center Tyler Biadasz—cut by the Washington Commanders and now a member of Jim Harbaugh’s club.

Panthers could benefit from a pair of salary-cap cuts

Thanks to the Lions and Bears, there are a pair of veteran performers that the Carolina Panthers could perhaps kick the tires on sooner than later. Last week, Detroit cut ties with 10-year left tackle Taylor Decker. The move saves the organization $11.6 million in terms of the salary cap (via Spotrac). Decker was a Pro Bowler in 2024.

Meanwhile, Chicago opened up $15 million of cap room (via Spotrac) with the released of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The eight-year pro spent the past three seasons in the Windy City, after five years (and 2 Pro Bowl invitations) with the Buffalo Bills.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has some areas to address when it comes to the reigning NFC South champions. While the team was a division champion for the first time since 2015, a heartbreaking 34-31 home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams means the team finished 2025 with an 8-10 win-loss record.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As for Decker and Edmunds, both could help Dave Canales’s club. In the aforementioned playoff loss to the Rams, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down with a torn patellar tendon and his status for 2026 is uncertain. Reserve Yosh Nijman could test free agency and may be re-signed, but Decker is a much more proven commodity.

When it comes to Edmunds, he could make Christian Roseboom expendable. The latter joined the Panthers last offseason via a one-year contract that is set to expire this week. Edmunds’s prowess vs. the run would be a big help to a defense that ranked 20th in the league in this category this past season.

Simply put, the losses by the Lions and Bears could well wind up being big wins for the reigning NFC South champions.