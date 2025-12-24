NFL insider remains wildly impressed with 2025 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers don't really look like a great NFL team. Sure, they might be leading their division, but it's the worst division in football.

The Panthers are only 8-7. They got swept by the New Orleans Saints, who otherwise have two wins on the year. They have a -50 point differential, on par with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins, two eliminated teams.

And yet, here they are. They're still standing and could host a playoff game. For that, and the simple fact that none of this was remotely expected, one insider believes this team deserves your respect.

Insider hypes up Carolina Panthers for being ahead of schedule

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with running back Chuba Hubbard (30) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Growth was always likely and very much needed after finishing 4-5 in the final nine contests of 2024. Overall, they went from 2-15 to 5-12, so any step forward was not going to be all that surprising.

But they are now 8-7 and could finish with a division title, a couple of things that would've sounded insane even in the early weeks of this season. Because of that, SI's Albert Breer is very impressed.

"The Panthers deserve your respect. Maybe you cast a suspicious eye toward their 8–7 record, and it’s fine if you do. Perhaps it’s because they’re in the NFC South, which is valid," Breer wrote. "Regardless, they weren’t supposed to be here."

He pointed out how bad the team has been since 2018, when an ownership change prompted an organizational overhaul (including head coach and quarterback) that led to nothing good. It's been really difficult since then.

The Panthers could still fizzle out, and this season would be a success. Eight wins after two and then five is huge. Beating the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams is huge. Winning a crucial home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is huge.

Making the playoffs would be, too, but Breer said, "Regardless of what happens next—with those Seahawks coming to Charlotte next week, and a rematch with the Bucs the week after—the Panthers look a lot different than they have in a while."

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's been quite some time since the Panthers were even remotely relevant, so whatever happens next, this has been a successful season.

