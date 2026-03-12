Likely Ikem Ekwonu Replacement Steps Away From Football in Crushing Blow to Panthers

When Ikem Ekwonu went down in the Carolina Panthers' playoff loss, Yosh Nijman stepped in for him. He did not have a good day, allowing quick pressures often against the vaunted Los Angeles Rams front.

That said, he was still a decent depth piece, one who also filled in for Taylor Moton a little better on the right side of the line. It made all the sense in the world to bring back Ekwonu's short-term replacement for 2026.

Unfortunately, Nijman has decided to step away from football, dealing the Panthers' offensive line a crushing blow.

Panthers' tackle Yosh Nijman has retired

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) runs on to the field before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yosh Nijman knew the offense, knew the offensive line members he'd be blocking with, and could play left or right tackle. He was a very probable stopgap while the Panthers wait for Ikem Ekwonu to recover. Now, he's retired.

"After seven incredible years in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to officially step away from the game of football," Nijman wrote. "To my teammates, coaches, and staff members throughout my career—thank you for believing in me, pushing me, and standing beside me. The brotherhood built in locker rooms and on the field is something I will carry with me forever."

Nijman spent seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Panthers. He added, "To the fans in Green Bay and Carolina, thank you for your passion and support. Playing in front of you all was truly special, and I’ll always be grateful for the energy and love you brought every game day."

The Panthers did sign Stone Forsythe, a similar swing tackle who can move across the line and could replace Ekwonu in a pinch, but Forsythe gave up 11 sacks in 13 contests last year, which ranks 89th out of 89 qualified linemen. Nijman wasn't quite that bad.

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) celebrates after a Panthers touchdown | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Panthers may have addressed their center issue. At the very least, they signed someone who can competently play in Luke Fortner. But at left tackle, they're still not in an ideal place. Forsythe can play, but that would be a last resort.

They are more than likely angling to take a tackle in the first round of the draft and signal the end of the Ikem Ekwonu tenure. However, having Nijman, who is again a familiar, capable player, in the fold in case the rookie isn't ready right away would've helped.

Alas, his retirement prevents that from happening, so the Panthers are still in need of a tackle.