Bills’ 5-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Would Be Ideal Ikem Ekwonu Replacement

Late last week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report came up with a half-dozen “surprise” trade candidates for this NFL offseason. One of his candidates is slated to have a new home as the Las Vegas Raiders are shipping defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

The remaining five players are Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud, Steelers’ wideout DK Metcalf, Browns’ defensive end and 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and Buffalo Bills’ left tackle Dion Dawkins.

Could the Buffalo Bills make Pro Bowl LT Dion Dawkins available?

You could make a case that the final name listed is arguably the most surprising of them all. “He’s been a staple as Josh Allen's blind-side protector for the entirety of Allen’s professional career,” said Gagnon, “and is coming off five consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns.”

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, Gagnon also says there is logic, and perhaps a little history, when it comes to his choice of Dawkins. “Remember how the Bill Belichick-era Patriots famously knew exactly when to cut bait on so-called staples? This might be that time for Buffalo and Dawkins, who gave up a career-high 42 pressures and posted the worst Pro Football Focus pass-blocking efficiency grade of his career in 2025.”

Gagnon mentioned three playoff teams from the 2025 season—the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears—as teams could be potential suitors. He also feels that the nine-year veteran could be had for multiple picks (second- and third-round) on Day 2.

Panthers have to address their left tackle situation

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Which brings us to the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers. The team will already be replacing center Cade Mays, who has agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions. There is also the matter of left tackle as Ikem Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon in January’s wild card loss to the Rams.

If Dawkins were to be made available, would general manager Dan Morgan actually be interested in giving up two picks or more to bring in a proven performer to replace Ekwonu?

Buffalo Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane parting ways with the franchise’s best offensive lineman when he appears to still have a lot of good football remaining would indeed be shocking. Of course, stranger things have certainly happened within the league on a semi-regular basis.