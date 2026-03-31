Jonathon Brooks Update Confirms Why Panthers Didn’t Replace Rico Dowdle

The league meetings are currently taking place in Phoenix, Arizona. The franchises are discussing any number of issues. Carolina Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales is in attendance, and discussed any number of topics regarding his team and his players.

It’s been a rough for years for RB Jonathon Brooks

One of the topics was the status of a promising player that has dealt with his share of adversity over recent years. “Running back Jonathon Brooks,” explained Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, “missed the entire 2025 season recovering from his second ACL tear (the first coming in his final college season), but Canales said he’s encouraged by Brooks’ rehab and looks forward to seeing him when the offseason program begins.”

Canales expects Jonathon Brooks to be ready for OTAs and minicamp. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 30, 2026

A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2024, the former University of Texas standout tore his ACL late in the 2023 season. He finally took the field in the NFL in Week 12 of ’24. Brooks would play in a total of three games, touched the ball a dozen times (for 45 yards), and then once again tore the ACL in his right knee. That occurred in Week 14 at Philadelphia, and the 6’0”, 207-pound performer has not played since.

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) tries to get off the field after being injured against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There have been a few changes to Carolina’s RB depth chart

Carolina’s running back room will definitely have a different look in 2026. Gone is the team’s rushing leader from this past season as Rico Dowdle signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chuba Hubbard is back, and Trevor Etienne returns for his second NFL campaign. General manager Dan Morgan also added hard-charging AJ Dillon, late of the Philadelphia Eagles. So how does a healthy Brooks figure into this equation?

“I’m open to whatever he wants to bring,” explained Canales (via Gantt), “and I know what he looked like prior to the injury. I know what that player looks like, so I have that in the back of my mind. And that’s a vision that I hope he has too. And so that we can go and attack that. How do we get to a point where you can play your best, where you can be ready? And that’ll be our goal.”

A healthy Jonathon Brooks could be a difference maker

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) during pregame warmups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“We’ll make sure we do the right thing for Jonathon for sure,” added Canales. “But I see the excitement. He’s been in the building. He’s been working out. He’s been training with our guys. And I know that he’s excited about this opportunity to compete.”

Panthers’ offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who will call the plays for Canales, may have an embarrassment of riches at running back if Brooks can remain healthy.