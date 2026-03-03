Khalil Mack Shuns Retirement Again: Panthers Should Take a Big Swing

He has quite the career resume, and figures to add to it in 2026. Khalil Mack was the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2014. He was a 16-game starter in his debut season, finishing with 76 tackles and four sacks. Two years later, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the playoff-bound Silver and Black.

In a dozen NFL seasons with the Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Chargers, the 35-year-old pro has racked up 113.0 sacks, 36 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions—two returned for touchdowns. In 2023 with the Bolts, he totaled a career-high 17.0 quarterback traps. That same season, the Carolina Panthers finished dead last in the NFL with just 27 sacks.

So came this news on Monday afternoon.

#Chargers legend Khalil Mack, one of the top edges available, will play in 2026, sources say. At the age of 35, coming off a strong season, Mack is a priority for LA.



Instead of retirement, Mack is back exploring all options and will be a big-time target in free agency. pic.twitter.com/VnPRbElhEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2026

Panthers still searching for a reliable pass rusher

As for this past season, Mack played in a dozen regular-season games and finished with 32 tackles, four forced fumbles, and 5.5 sacks. One of those QB traps was corralling Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the end zone for a safety in the Chargers’ 25-10 Sunday night victory at SoFi Stadium in Week 10.

That sack total was the second-lowest of Mack’s career. However, despite that number and the fact that he missed five games in 2025, that would have led the Panthers in sacks this past season. Derrick Brown and rookie Nic Scourton tied for the team lead in ’25 with five quarterback traps.

Khalil Mack would be a worthwhile investment for the Panthers

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) for a safety during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

So should Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan take a long look at Mack and what he could bring to the current NFC South champions? Dating back to 2023, no team in the league has amassed fewer sacks than Carolina. There was the aforementioned 27 sacks in ’23. That totaled was slightly elevated a season later (32), and dipped a little in 2025 (30).

Mack is also a playmaker that knows how to flip the script. Those aforementioned four fumbles in 2025 were just three fewer than the Panthers (7) managed all season. And it’s also safe to say that the nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro could be quite the mentor to Scourton and fellow edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. All told, the 12-year defender should be high on Morgan's shopping list.