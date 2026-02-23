Elite ‘Traits’ and ‘Upside’ Lead Panthers to Snag Risky Edge Rusher in NFL Mock

The NFL Scouting Combine begins today in Indianapolis, and the 2006 NFL draft is just Luke Kuechly days away. Courtesy of The Athletic, it’s only fitting that the site’s many writers have “combined” their talents to present a 2026 mock draft. Spoiler alert: Almost half of the staff’s 32 selections were for pass rushers (8) and wide receivers (6).

A year ago, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan opted for a wideout with the eighth overall pick. The choice was University of Arizona product Tetairoa McMillan. His 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. His performance was a big part of the team’s NFC South title campaign in 2025.

Dan Morgan Must Address the Pass Rush in the Draft Again

Last year, Morgan used his second- and third-round picks on pass rushers Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi), respectively. The former tied for the team lead with five sacks, however getting after opposing quarterbacks remained an issue. Dave Canales’s club totaled only 30 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the league.

RELATED: Where Panthers should spend vs. where they should draft

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Veteran Panthers’ writer Joseph Person has Canales’s club opting for University of Miami EDGE performer Akheem Mesidor with the 19th overall selection—with a disclaimer. “General manager Dan Morgan has made no bones about the Panthers’ need to improve their pass rush after finishing at or near the bottom of the league in sacks the past three seasons. Mesidor had huge production as a super senior for Morgan’s alma mater and was a disruptive force during the College Football Playoff.”

Akheem Mesidor Has Impressive Numbers, But…

In six collegiate campaigns with West Virginia and Miami, Mesidor totaled 35.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. In 2025 with the Hurricanes, he totaled 63 tackles, 12.5 QB traps and four forced fumbles.

RELATED: The 3 most likely Panthers’ draft picks, according to mock draft data

It’s worth noting that Person’s pick does come with a little trepidation. “But the Ontario native is 25, and I immediately experienced buyer’s remorse after making this pick because of the age concerns. Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk quickly went off the board after the Panthers picked. I got a little scared off by Faulk’s drop in production last season, but the 6’6”, 270-pounder has impressive traits and a ton of upside."

“I’ll consider this my warm-up mock and will probably look to go younger in the next one,” added Person. Fair enough, considering the actual NFL draft is two months away (April 23). In any case, the call here is for more pass-rushing help for a team that dating back to 2023 has totaled an NFL-low 89 sacks.