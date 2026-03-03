Chargers' Khalil Mack Exploring Options, Free Agency Fits Include Cowboys, Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing dramatic changes to the defensive side of the ball this offseason. The franchise had to replace elite defensive coordinator Jesse Minter after he was hired as the new head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. Two of their top three edge rushers, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh, are slated to become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

Veteran Khalil Mack has been with the Chargers since the 2022 season when Los Angeles and Chicago executed a trade to bring in the All-Pro edge rusher. Mack has played four seasons for the Chargers across two different coaching regimes.

Mack has maintained his fearsome presence on the field but his leadership for a young defense has been invaluable. Mack restructured his contract after the arrival of Jim Harbaugh in the 2024 season to stay with the team and again took a team-friendly one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Mack has contemplated retirement before despite maintaining his high level of play. Mack has been to the playoffs three times with the Chargers and has yet to secure his first deep postseason run or even his first postseason victory. The way those seasons have ended appear to weigh heavily on Mack.

Mack was reportedly weighing retirement once again this offseason. NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Mack has made his decision and intends to play in 2026.

#Chargers legend Khalil Mack, one of the top edges available, will play in 2026, sources say. At the age of 35, coming off a strong season, Mack is a priority for LA.



Instead of retirement, Mack is back exploring all options and will be a big-time target in free agency. pic.twitter.com/VnPRbElhEa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2026

Khalil Mack is exploring all options

Khalil Mack is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He has given the Chargers four excellent seasons and played the last two years on team-friendly deals. The Chargers' lack of postseason success has been a major disappointment in Mack's otherwise Hall of Fame career. As he enters 2026, he has every right to contemplate every available option, including other teams. He will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors.

Khalil Mack free agency landing spots

Los Angeles Chargers

The most logical option for Mack is to run it back one more time with Los Angeles. Mack has publicly stated that he and his family enjoy Los Angeles, and he has a great working relationship with the coaching and performance staff. The Chargers have signaled they are in a win-now mode, and the hiring of a Jesse Minter protege, who has been with the Chargers before in Chris O'Leary, indicates the .

The hiring of Mike McDaniel on the offensive side of the ball is also a major change for the Chargers. They will be heading into the 2026 season with an elite offensive mind. The Chargers' defense held up its end against the Patriots in the Chargers' wildcard loss. The offense could not overcome its shortcomings.

Ideally, the Chargers would like to bring in a young edge rusher from this deep draft class. The best scenario is Mack's return and the opportunity for a rookie to learn behind Mack as his eventual heir.

Los Angeles Rams

Khalil Mack enjoys Los Angeles and the Rams are perennial contenders in the NFC. The Rams have consistently utilized veteran players on their roster and Mack could form a formidable edge room with Jared Verse and Josiah Stewart while keeping his family in Los Angeles.

Baltimore Ravens

New Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter valued Khalil Mack's leadership in Los Angeles. Minter, as a new head coach could benefit from a respected veteran voice in the room supporting his new message.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys went through a whirlwind on the defensive side of the ball last season. Jerry Jones traded away Micah Parsons and has been focused on stopping the run with interior defensive line acquisitions. Mack is still an elite run defender coming off the edge.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles consistently throw a deep defensive front at their opponents and attempt to overwhelm offenses with a fresh and ferocious rotation. Mack fits the style and attitude of the Eagles defense. The Eagles have consistently competed for the NFC East crown.

Detroit Lions

The kneecap-biting maniacs from the Motor City, led by Dan Campbell, are in search of a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. Mack could form a tough pairing with Hutch and provide veteran leadership as the Lions look to get younger.