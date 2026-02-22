'Less Heralded' Lineman Rightfully Pitched as Extension Candidate for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers realized after Bryce Young's rookie season that it was imperative to protect him. They had the two tackle spots locked down, but the interior was a total mess.

In came two high-profile signings. Robert Hunt signed for four years and $100 million, and Damien Lewis got four and $56 million. Lewis has arguably been better, and also the better bargain.

One of the ways the Panthers can clear up cap space is by extending certain players. One such option, Joe Person of The Athletic rightly pointed out, is Lewis, whose extension is both well-earned and would save over $9 million.

Damien Lewis has been the unsung hero of the Panthers' offensive line. He's been reliable and good, perhaps more so than anyone not named Taylor Moton. That's why he deserves an extension, and it just so happens that it would help the cap problem, too.

"Lewis was the less heralded and lesser paid of the two free-agent guards the Panthers splurged on two years ago. And while Rob Hunt went to the Pro Bowl in 2024, Lewis has been every bit as valuable," Joe Person wrote.

Lewis has been a top-five Panther by PFF grade the past two seasons, and in 2025, he was only graded lower than right tackle Moton and Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan.

"As Lewis enters the third year of a four-year deal, the Panthers should lock him up long term," Person concluded. And while the Panthers have utilized Lewis to build a supreme run-blocking unit, he's been excellent in pass-protection.

Guard (LG & RG) Pressure Rate (%):



1. #Bears LG J. Thuney (2.19%)

2. #Panthers D. Lewis (2.20%)

3. #Colts Q. Nelson (2.35%)

4. Full list below…



2025 Regular Season pic.twitter.com/DQYCytrGF9 — Daniel Rotman (@daniel_rotman15) February 19, 2026

Just one guard in the entire NFL has been better at keeping the QB clean than Lewis, and Joe Thuney just won Protector of the Year. Lewis has a pressure rate just 0.01% higher than Thuney.

At his current cost, Lewis is clearly a major bargain. But since an extension not only ensures he sticks around to protect Bryce Young and clear lanes for Chuba Hubbard and it clears up cap space, it's a no-brainer.

The Panthers can clear up $9 million by keeping a player that has been so good for them a little while longer. Usually, finding cap space doesn't come with such obvious benefits, so the Panthers should act on this and nearly double their cap space as soon as possible.