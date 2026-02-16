Carolina Panthers Predicted to Trade Xavier Legette for 25-TD Star

Through two years in the NFL, Xavier Legette has not looked great. In fact, it could be argued that the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver has not even truly shown flashes yet. He hasn't even cracked 1,000 yards in 31 games played.

The Panthers say they aren't giving up on him and don't plan to move on, but they probably should. It's not working, and his value is higher than it will be with less team control and more bad seasons under his belt.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has a trade proposal for Legette that gives the Panthers a pretty good path off of one of their worst draft selections in recent memory.

Panthers swap Xavier Legette for Michael Pittman Jr. in trade proposal

The Carolina Panthers probably need to move on from Xavier Legette, but they also need a wide receiver. Behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, the depth chart is in dire straits. That's while they still have Legette on the roster.

Bill Barnwell's trade proposal kills two birds with one stone. He proposes the Panthers send Legette and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Colts for Michael Pittman Jr., who has 25 career TDs, and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Panthers are giving up more, but they're also getting the better player. Pittman has declined over the last two years, but he still recorded 784 yards last year, which is almost Legette's career total.

"All of Pittman's 2026 salary is non-guaranteed, so Indy could cut him if needed. He would have some modest trade value as a WR2 for teams that aren't spending a ton on their passing game, though. The Panthers fit the bill there, as Bryce Young, Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan are all on their rookie contracts," the analyst argued.

He continued, "The 6-foot-4 Pittman would be another big target in a Panthers wide receiver room full of them, and Pittman's work underneath would allow McMillan more freedom to work from the slot and at the intermediate and deep levels of the field."

That height is potentially problematic. The Panthers have two tall receivers already. What they need is someone faster and shiftier, and Pittman isn't that. He's very similar to Coker and McMillan.

However, Legette is also 6'3", so the roster construction already has that problem. This way, the Panthers at least get a productive player to be their third enormous target for Bryce Young.

The Colts might actually be an ideal landing spot for Legette. "[GM Chris] Ballard has loved drafting high-end athletes at receiver during his time in Indianapolis, and Legette certainly qualifies. Having just turned 25, Legette still might have some room for growth," Ballard noted.

This trade gives the Panthers a really solid trio. McMillan, Coker, and Pittman Jr. would be the best WR trio the Panthers have had in ages. It would also allow them to call it on the failed Legette experiment and maintain the same total number of 2026 draft picks to play with.

