NFL Combine Buzz Suggests Panthers Want to Copy Seahawks in 1 Key Way

On Super Bowl Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive front punished quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots’ offense for the vast majority of the game. Mike Macdonald’s team came away with a convincing 29-13 victory at Santa Clara.

The ‘Hawks limited the Pats to 79 yards on the ground, sacked Maye six times and forced him into three turnovers. One of those miscues was an interception that was returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Seattle linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

It’s what’s up front that counts on defense

Carolina Panthers’ writer Joseph Person of The Athletic had some thoughts about the team after spending four days at the NFL Scouting Combine. One of the topics had to do in regards to the reigning NFL champions.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (left) and defensive end Leonard Williams (right) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“There was buzz in Indy that the Panthers and a bunch of other teams are interested in defensive linemen after watching what a dominant defensive front did for the Seattle Seahawks during their march to the Super Bowl.”

Seattle’s three-game postseason run saw the club give up a total of 46 points and only 100.3 yards per game on the ground. Aden Durde’s unit gave up five offensive touchdowns while forcing seven turnovers. Three players, Linebacker Derick Hall, and the interior combination of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, each had a pair of sacks—part of a combined nine QB traps by Macdonald’s club.

It’s also worth noting that Williams was Pro Football Focus’ 10th-ranked interior defenders, and Murphy wasn’t far behind at No. 18. Ironically, each of these players also tied for the team lead (with Nwosu) during the regular-season with seven sacks.

Panthers need more production from their defensive line

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (99) reacts in the third quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The interior was a priority for Morgan last year,” added Person, “when he signed Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III after missing out on Milton Williams, then drafted Cam Jackson in the fifth round. But as reported by The Athletic, the Panthers have given DL A’Shawn Robinson permission to seek a trade. If there are no trade partners, the Panthers plan to cut him in a move that will clear $10.5 million in salary-cap dollars—equaling where they currently sit in terms of cap space.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s safe to say that the Panthers didn’t get the same kind of results from their free-agent haul and Jackson. Even with a healthy Derrick Brown, Carolina’s defense made strides but still finished 20th in the league vs. the run. The pass rush once again disappointed, finishing with a mere 30 sacks. It’s safe to say that Morgan will be seeking more help when it comes to the Panthers’ front-seven.