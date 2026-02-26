6 Combine Questions That Will Shape Carolina Panthers' Draft Board

The NFL Combine is all about getting answers to questions, and the Carolina Panthers certainly have a lot of them. They should have been pretty busy this week figuring out where their needs lie and who can help them best. Here are the questions that will define the offseason for Carolina.

What's the tackle situation?

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) looks on before the game | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It is almost impossible to determine what Ikem Ekwonu's recovery will be like now, during free agency, or at the draft. The Panthers are going to have to decide.

At the Combine, they can determine if there's a second-round prospect (or later) that they believe can be a starter in 2026 and potential depth in 2027 and make that their plan.

Edge or inside linebacker?

Dan Morgan may have hinted that he wants to take an edge rusher with his first pick, which is unlikely to change between now and the draft. However, he needs to answer a few questions before firmly locking that in.

Which edge rusher? There might be three or four: Keldric Faulk, Akheem Mesidor, Cashius Howell, or T.J. Parker. Do those prospects work better at 19 than CJ Allen? What if the ILB from Georgia really impresses at the Combine?

Do they need a rookie wide receiver?

The Panthers do need a wide receiver. If nothing else, the depth chart needs one more body. Ideally, they need a WR to supplant Xavier Legette, who has been nothing short of a bust so far.

The question is, should they target that WR3 in the draft (and how early?), or should they go after a veteran in free agency? The Combine will reveal a lot about the mid-level WR prospects (those not named Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson), and it will hopefully inform the Panthers.

Do the Panthers want to beef up the interior of the D?

Tons of mock drafts have given the Panthers Peter Woods or Caleb Banks (some even giving them Kayden McDonald) in the first round. IDL is not the biggest need, but it's also not exactly locked down.

Tershawn Wharton was not a good signing, and Derrick Brown's just one man. Do the Panthers believe they need to draft someone, or will improvement from Wharton and Bobby Brown, as well as development from Cam Jackson, be enough?

What's the backup QB situation going to be?

It's hard to imagine the Panthers spending a draft pick on a QB, but it wouldn't be the worst thing to give themselves a potential successor after Bryce Young's rookie contract runs out.

They want a younger, more athletic backup for now. Does that mean taking a flyer on Taylen Green or someone else? The late-round QBs will be doing a lot at the Combine, so Morgan and company can make an informed decision.

Will the Panthers pick a tight end?

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The answer to this question essentially comes down to whether or not the Panthers like Kenyon Sadiq (and if he's available at 19). He is the only first-round TE prospect, and he might be the only one picked in two rounds.

If the Panthers aren't picking Sadiq, then it's unlikely that they will draft one. Another mid-round tight end for the third year in a row isn't moving the needle, so they should just roll with their trio and use the pick elsewhere.