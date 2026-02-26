Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II gives Approval of Linebacker Prospect

The Seattle Seahawks have some interesting decisions to make this offseason regarding their roster. The Seahawks don’t have many picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is why the front office will evaluate the prospects thoroughly. General manager John Schneider already talked with four edge rushers on one of the first days of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

One player who might be on the Seahawks’ radar now is Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Hill has a lot of interesting things to say about how his skill set transitions to the NFL. Hill also had some big statements about the former Seahawks he has developed his craft after. It has enough to leave Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II highly impressed.

Hill is familiar with the Seahawks

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Hill is one of the top linebackers to watch for in this NFL Scouting Combine, so there will be a lot of eyes and questions on him. During the press conference portion of the combine, Hill was asked about the players he models his game after.

“I was a big Seahawks guy, so I watched a lot of Bobby Wagner, Kam Chancellor, and those guys.”

Hill modeling his play after several members of the Legion of Boom is going to make Seahawks fans happy and the team’s staff and scouts interested. He has already gained the attention of Murphy, who reposted one of Hill’s interviews and used emojis to express his desire for Hill to be a Seahawk. Murphy and Hill were teammates in Murphy’s final season at Texas in 2023 when Hill quickly became a freshman star.

Could Hill be on the Seahawks' radar?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have the linebacker position as a top-five position need this offseason, but mostly as a backup and depth. Ernest Jones IV and Drake Thomas are the two reliable players in the middle of the field, but the position can be a concern once injuries become a concern.

In three seasons at Texas, Hill accumulated 249 total tackles, 136 solo tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups, and eight fumble recoveries. He had a highly impactful season in 2024 as he was all over the fielding accounting for 113 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

Hill is projected to be a late first-round to mid-to-later second-round pick in this 2026 NFL Draft class. He is one of the most versatile linebackers in this draft coverage as he plays in the middle of the field, can blitz to any area of the field, and stays in zone. Hill is physical and plays hard, but he can also show signs of speed. Hill has many comps that prove he moves and attacks like Seahawks star linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Among the areas for him to improve on is his use of hands while on the defender in coverages to avoid penalties, he can fall for the offense’s play-action schemes, and he can get stuck in blocks. Overall, it is going to be tough for a player like Hill to fall to pick No. 64 in the draft, but he has big potential if he remains that far in. True linebackers usually fall in the draft, which could benefit Seattle.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter