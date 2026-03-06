Carolina Panthers Urged to Add Former Eagles Star for $17M

It all begins next week. From the start of the “legal tampering period” on March 9, to the official start of the 2026 NFL fiscal year at 4:00 pm ET on March 11. For those who eat, breath, and sleep the National Football League, it’s the gala known as free agency.

Gilberto Manzano of SI.com has given his thoughts regarding each of the league’s 32 franchises. He has chosen one player that each club should sign. Not surprising, his selection for the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers is a performer who can get after opposing quarterbacks. His choice is edge rusher Jaelen Phillips, a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2021 who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 season.

Panthers may have to ante up to fix their pass rush

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) celebrates after breaking up a pass during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Panthers have dipped into the bargain bin the past two seasons,” explained Manzano, “in their failed attempts to replicate the production they lost after trading star edge rusher Brian Burns to the Giants in 2024. It’s time for them to make a splash at the position, and adding Phillips would do just that. He had a handful of dominant performances after the midseason trade from Miami to Philadelphia. It appears his injuries are now a thing of the past.”

Edge rusher Jaelen Phillips could be a worthwhile investment

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Phillips played in every game—including a playoff clash with the rival Bills. He combined for 16.0 sacks in 35 contests, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries. In 2023, he appeared in eight of Miami’s first 11 contests and racked up 6.5 sacks and an interceptions. He missed the team’s final six contests and the playoff clash with the Chiefs.

In 2025, he racked up 25 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in nine games with Mike McDaniel’s club before being traded to the Eagles. In eight outings, there were 28 stops, a pair of sacks, knocked down four passes and totaled a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Via Spotrac, Phillips’ market value stands at approximately $17.3 million. Also via Spotrac, the club is less than $8 million under the salary cap. That doesn’t mean that the team couldn’t add the five-year pro this offseason.

Then again, perhaps general manager Dan Morgan may want to address Carolina’s pass-rushing woes with a first-round selection. That’s actually something that the franchise hasn’t done since grabbing Burns (Florida State) in 2019 with the 16th overall pick.