NFL Insider’s Reason for Carolina Panthers Pessimism is Woefully Off-Base

Matt Verderame of SI.com recently released a piece in which he points to the positives (hope) and question marks (mope) each NFL team’s offseason, In the latter category, the Carolina Panthers should be a better football team with the free-agent additions of pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips and versatile Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd.

That’s all well and good. It was the other side of the analysis that was somewhat confusing, and it was in regards to improving quarterback Bryce Young.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“It’s likely Young doesn’t see his fifth-year option picked up this spring, and for good reason. If Young doesn’t significantly improve in his fourth year, it’s tough to see Carolina truly raising its ceiling.”

This is somewhat of a perplexing take, considering that back in mid-January, shortly after Canales’s team fell at home in the wild card round to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31, there was this.

Panthers pan on picking up fifth-year option on QB Bryce Young

Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers Team Manager Dan Morgan signs an autograph during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“General manager Dan Morgan said at a press conference on Tuesday (January 13) that the team planned to pick up the fifth-year option on Young,” stated Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “Bryce has shown flashes of greatness this year against high level competition,” explained Morgan.

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has certainly made strides after a rough rookie campaign and the decision certainly makes plenty of sense.

Bryce Young’s third season was highly encouraging

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“That will keep him here through the 2027 season, added Gantt, which was an easy call after the season he just had. He led the Panthers to their first NFC South title and home playoff game in a decade. Young had a career season, setting new highs in everything from passing yards (3,011), touchdowns (23), completion percentage (63.6), to passer rating (87.8).”

Now it is worth noting that defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks not only picked up the options on three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon and 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba late last week, the latter and the team reached agreement (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter) on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

As for the Panthers and Young, the official deadline for teams to pick up those fifth-year options is May 1. In any case, Carolina’s general manager has made his intentions known.