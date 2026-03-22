One Panthers Signing Ranked Among Best Free Agency Moves in Entire NFL

The Carolina Panthers made a few good signings this offseason. Depending on how you view Jaelan Phillips, bringing him in was an excellent move. Signing Devin Lloyd for well below the expected value is also an incredible move.

Those aren't the best moves the Panthers made, according to ESPN's Seth Walder. In fact, the signing of Rasheed Walker is one of just seven moves that the insider gave an A grade to, making it one of the absolute best moves this offseason for any team.

Rasheed Walker signing nets Panthers one of seven A grades

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Minnesota Vikings | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Rasheed Walker was considered by many to be no worse than the second-best left tackle on the market this year. His expected salary was over $16 million annually, and plenty expected him to get multiple years.

A one-year deal for up to $10 million (with incentives because the base salary is under $4 million) is a steal for a starting-caliber left tackle, because that's a premium position. He is only 26, so everything about this deal is astonishing.

Seth Walder wrote, "The price of this deal might be the most shocking of free agency thus far. Walker was widely considered the best free agent tackle this year and was expected to receive a large contract."

As for the player himself, Walder believes the former Green Bay Packers star is a good one. "Our win rate metrics consider Walker to be a solid player. Last season in Green Bay, he was in the 85th percentile among tackles in pass block win rate, though only 22nd percentile in run block win rate. He was in the 69th percentile and 48th percentile in those two metrics, respectively, in 2024," he wrote.

Using the shocking Dan Moore Jr. contract from 2025, worth $20.5 million, most expected Walker's value to exceed that. It didn't even come close. It's not even a quarter of that price, while Walker seems to be the better player.

Whatever the reason, be it his brief off-field struggles this offseason or a cooled tackle market, Walker is now in Carolina for a steal of a contract.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Carolina Panthers | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"He's a heck of an addition for the Panthers on these terms. Although his run-game contributions might be far from perfect, a weak pass protector at tackle can sink a passing game. Even if this is only a one-year arrangement, Walker should be able to help keep Bryce Young upright," Walder concluded.

Walder ranked this move fourth out of the seven A grades he handed out, only behind the Riq Woolen deal, Malik Willis signing, and Kyler Murray's contract. Put simply, this was one of the best moves any team made.