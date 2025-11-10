Panthers almost get failing grade for 'absolutely embarrassing' loss to Saints
It's hard to put into words how bad the loss was on Sunday for the Carolina Panthers. They were fresh off a huge road win, at home where they've dominated with Bryce Young healthy, and facing a 1-8 New Orleans Saints team. A 17-7 loss is as bad as it gets.
In the NFL, any team can beat any team, as the Panthers proved last week against the Packers. Well, apparently, any team can also lose to any team the very next week, as Carolina proved. For their efforts, they are lucky CBS Sports insider John Breech didn't give them an outright F. Instead, they are fortunate to get a D- grade.
Panthers get disastrous grade after brutal home loss
Fans showed up in droves to see the Panthers at home again after maybe the biggest win since the Cam Newton era. The Panthers responded by playing the worst game they've played all year, maybe in a few years.
"This was an absolutely embarrassing loss for the Panthers. Their offense only seems to work if they can run the ball and they couldn't run the ball against the Saints. That put the game in the hands of Bryce Young, who responded by turning the ball over on consecutive possessions in the second half," John Breech said. "The Panthers (5-5) had a chance to stamp themselves as a playoff contender after beating the Packers last week, but instead, they feel like a pretender."
It's worth noting that one of those two Young turnovers was likely the fault of Jimmy Horn Jr., who didn't know he was supposed to receive a jet sweep handoff and the ball clanged off his shoulder. Since he never possessed it, it was Young's fumble in the box score, though.
Still, we can't sugarcoat his performance. He was bad on Sunday, and he was pretty bad a week ago in the win over Green Bay, so it's fair to wonder whether or not the ankle injury he returned from in speedy fashion is still bothering him. He's healthy enough to play, though, and he's got to be better.
