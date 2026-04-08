Carolina Panthers' Top-30 Visits Paint Clear Picture of NFL Draft Plans

The Carolina Panthers have been busy in the pre-draft process. GM Dan Morgan and company have been hard at work scouting potential prospects they'll take in a few weeks at the NFL draft.

They've used over half of their allotted top-30 visits. Those are, because they're limited, a good indicator of who the Panthers have in mind. They won't draft them all, but the players they bring to the facility stand a better chance of coming to Carolina if they're available.

And the players Carolina is hosting so far paint a clear picture of what the Panthers intend to do at the draft.

Panthers' top-30 visits make it clear they want to build up the offense

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) celebrates after rushing in a touchdown | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carolina continues to host different prospects pretty much every day at this point. The draft is in just over two weeks. Here are the Panthers' top-30 visits so far:

QB Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt)

QB Haynes King (Georgia Tech)

QB Behren Morton (Texas Tech)

RB Kaelon Black (Indiana)

WR Omar Cooper (Indiana)

WR Deion Burks (Oklahoma)

TE Oscar Delp (Georgia)

TE Dae’Quan Wright (Ole Miss)

TE Justin Joly (NC State)

OT Max Iheanachor (Arizona State)

OT Travis Burke (Memphis)

OG Chase Bisontis (Texas A&M)

DT Tyler Onyedim (Texas A&M)

DT Chris McClellan (Missouri)

DB Treydan Stukes (Arizona)

S AJ Haulcy (LSU)

They have used 16 of their 30 visits so far. Of those 16, 11 have been spent on offense. It is very clear where the team's head is at. They want to beef up the offense after spending big on defense in free agency.

Adding Jaelan Phillips lessened the need for an edge rusher. Signing Devin Lloyd eased the necessity to draft a linebacker. Both could still happen, but it freed the Panthers up to consider other options.

Within the offensive mindset the Panthers clearly have, they seem to be focusing mainly on two things. First, a new backup quarterback.

They met with the controversial Diego Pavia, a Heisman finalist who may go undrafted. The Panthers might have a say in that. Kenny Pickett's only on a one-year deal, so the Panthers seem interested in finding someone to back Bryce Young up for the long run.

They also met with Behren Morton and Haynes King, two players who would be backups in most situations. They're looking to solidify that spot.

West quarterback Haynes King (10) passes the ball against the East during the second half | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even more so, the Panthers are interested in pass-catchers. Five of the 16 visits have been with pass-catchers. They seem to be leaning towards tight end, which makes sense since the need there is greater than at wide receiver, but they obviously want a weapon.

Oh, and the Panthers spent a local visit (which doesn't count against the 30 but functions the same) on wide receiver KC Concepcion, so that tilts the scales towards offense and towards a pass-catcher even more.