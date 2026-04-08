Panthers Could Land Rashee Rice-Like Talent in NFL Draft

In advance to the 2026 draft, which is only 15 days away, the ESPN NFL Staff took 15 prospects and matched them up with either current players or those from the past.

“Though it can be hard to project how NFL draft prospects will fare in the pros (via ESPN), we can get a better sense of their future by making one-to-one comparisons. So we asked a number of our NFL draft analysts and college football experts to pick their favorite prospect-to-player comparisons for the 2026 class.”

“Their comps were made based on style of play, physical measurements, production and versatility—or some combination of all those traits. And we opened up the possibility for former NFL players to be selected.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs for yards after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Simple enough. One of the wide receivers on the list is Omar Cooper Jr. of the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates said he drew an on-field comp to Kansas City Chiefs’ wideout Rashee Rice.

Ohio State WR Omar Cooper Jr. has a Super Bowl champion comp

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Cooper had a breakout season for Indiana in 2025,” explained Yates, “hauling in 13 receiving touchdowns. Over 50 percent of his receiving yards in 2025 were yards (after) the catch, the area of his game that best mirrors Rice’s skill set. Cooper does an excellent job of setting up blocks. He’s patient, has good vision and shows the overall contact balance to chew up yards.”

Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein did his own comparison for Cooper. He chose wideout Deebo Samuel, who is currently unsigned. “Big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape,” said Zierlein in regards to the former Hoosier. “While he was a full-time slot receiver in 2025, Cooper has played outside, as well. He can stem and drive past press with his strength. He has potent early acceleration to climb past nickelbacks into top position to challenge deep.”

WR Omar Cooper Jr. could help the Carolina Panthers in a big way

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“His routes lack polish and he has average in-and-out quickness at break-points,” added Zierlein, “but he’s rugged once the ball is in his hands. His ability to add yards after contact could earn Cooper more carries than we saw from him at Indiana. Fighting for catch space and blocking for the running game are areas where he needs improvement. Cooper is an ascending slot bully with Day 2 value.” Carolina has picks in the second (No. 51) and third (No. 83) rounds.

The Panthers have spent two first-round picks in as many years on wide receiver. While 2024 pick Xavier Legette has really yet to find his stride, they hit the jackpot a year ago with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. He finished the season leading the NFC South champions with 70 catches, 1,014 receiving yards, and seven touchdown grabs.

Adding Cooper to a wide receiver room that also includes emerging Jalen Coker and Dave Canales’s offense (with Brad Idzik calling the plays) could be much-improved from this past season.