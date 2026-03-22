Panthers Given Advice on How to Fix Biggest Hole Left After Free Agency

Late last week, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell focused on 20 NFL teams that he considers contender in 2026. He used a very simple formula in making his decisions. “To save myself from having to make playoff predictions in mid-March, I'll define contenders as franchises that made the playoffs in either 2024 or 2025…” For each club, he pointed to a remaining issue and gave his thoughts on possible solutions.

That was easy. Of course, one of those clubs resides in Charlotte and is coming off a season in which it captured its first division title since 2015. The Carolina Panthers were one of three teams in the NFC South that finished with an 8-9 record, Dave Canales’s club captured the top spot thanks to a combined 3-1 record vs. the rival Falcons (2-0) and Buccaneers (1-1).

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) react after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Canales’s team lost a tough 34-31 decision to the Rams in the wild card playoffs. The Panthers’ defense was far better following a forgettable 2024, but Barnwell feels that there’s an area of Ejiro Evero’s unit that is Carolina’s biggest hole.

Panthers still have some issues on the back end of their defense

“General manager Dan Morgan and his staff have been aggressive in plugging holes on Carolina's roster this offseason. The NFC South champs made major additions to their defense in signing Jaelan Phillips from the Eagles and Devin Lloyd from the Jags, importing two young contributors who played their best football in 2025…”

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“The one place left un-upgraded for the Panthers is at safety,” added Barnwell. “Tre’von Moehrig was very good in his debut season with the team, creating 14 tackles for loss. But Nick Scott has looked overmatched in coverage and allowed a number of big run plays for opposing teams with missed tackles…”

Scott hit the free-agent market earlier this month, but Carolina opted to re-sign him via a one-year deal. “There's nothing wrong with bringing Scott back,” said Barnwell, “since he has been a regular special-teamer for most of his career and could figure as the third safety on a good defense, but he should be competing with second-year pro Lathan Ransom for the reserve safety role.”

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dan Morgan may have to wait until April to address Carolina's biggest issue

As for Barnwell’s solution, he wrote that Morgan and the Panthers follow the same path that he suggested for the Philadelphia Eagles. “With Nick Cross (Commanders) and Reed Blankenship (Texans) signing in free agency, there's just not much in the way of starting-caliber safety talent left on the open market…the best place to find a safety who can start in 2026 will probably be at the draft, barring an unexpected cut in the weeks to come.”

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out. The Panthers have the 19th overall pick on April 23, and six more selections in the final six rounds.