Panthers injury report: Rico Dowdle good to go, 2 ruled out already
The final injury report of the week has arrived for the Carolina Panthers. Desperate to wash the stink of last week's cataclysmic loss off, the Panthers will need all hands on deck as they travel to Atlanta. The Panthers embarrassed the Falcons in Charlotte, so Atlanta will be looking for revenge.
In one case, the Panthers got some pretty good news on the injury front, but two players have also already been ruled out. Here's what the Panthers are working with heading into the weekend.
Final Panthers injury report revealed
After missing practice on Wednesday and being questionable throughout the week, Rico Dowdle is officially active and healthy. He carries no injury designation heading into the game, making this a mirrored image of last week.
Dowdle got banged up and even had to leave the game a couple of times in Week 9 against the Packers. He missed practice that Wednesday but practiced later and played the entire game on Sunday. It looks like he'll do the same in Week 11.
Trevin Wallace and Lathan Ransom are out. The two Panthers defenders did not practice at all and are already ruled out. Ransom is dealing with a hand injury he had to have surgery for and could play next week. Wallace is dealing with an injured shoulder, and he's considered week to week.
Other than that, the Panthers are healthy. Derrick Brown popped up on the report, but he also carries no designation this week and is fully healthy. Chandler Zavala and Brycen Tremayne are also good to go for this weekend in Atlanta.
That means the Panthers will likely have to use some healthy scratches to make room since only Wallace and Ransom are out. Hunter Renfrow is a likely candidate, but the Panthers will have to make some tough choices ahead of what amounts to a must-win game.
They are still missing players like Robert Hunt, Brady Christensen, David Moore, and Pat Jones, all of whom are on Injured Reserve right now, but considering how things looked for a few weeks, the Panthers are in really good shape on Friday.
