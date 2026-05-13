Panthers Confirm Battle Between Rasheed Walker, Monroe Freeling: Who Should Win?

Coming off of rookie minicamp, the Carolina Panthers have some rookies who will have real shots at starting roles this upcoming NFL season. One of those competitions has been confirmed by Panthers GM Dan Morgan. Rasheed Walker and Monroe Freeling will both have a chance to earn the starting role at left tackle.

Walker was, of course, signed with the Panthers in free agency, and was believed to be the sure-fire starting left tackle with Ikem Ekwonu out with injury this season, but then Monroe Freeling fell lower than he should have in the NFL Draft, and the Panthers felt he was too good to pass up, especially at 19 overall.

Rasheed Walkers Case

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

To keep it simple, Rasheed Walker has the NFL experience, entering his fifth NFL season, and fourth as a potential full-time starter. Walker has 43 career starts in the NFL up to this point, and has gotten better each year. Walker's best year was in 2024, but in 2025, he still excelled at protecting the QB.

Rasheed Walker posted a 93.8% pass block win rate, which ranked 11th in the NFL last season. If the pass blocking stays on par with 2025, then it'd be hard to not to start Rasheed Walker. Walker also has the size to match up with Freeling. Walker is only listed as an inch shorter than Freeling is, standing 6'6, and weighing 325 pounds.

Monroe Freeling's Case

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling's upside could shine early. Freeling was selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, 19th overall. Freeling's frame and athleticism stand out the most. Freeling is 6'7 and has recently bulked up to 325 pounds, heavier than he was at the NFL Combine, when he weighed around 315 pounds. Freeling's athleticism can shine in camp and sway the coaching staff.

Freeling posted a 9.99 relative athletic score at the NFL Combine, which is the second-best score ever for an offensive lineman among the more than 1500 who have been measured in that system since 1987.

Monroe Freeling was drafted in round 1 with pick 19 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1645 OT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/EmUzHhKn1P pic.twitter.com/PupJtgYrxR — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 24, 2026

On the field, Freeling was one of the best pass-blocking left tackles in the country, earning an 85.6 PFF grade, which ranked 10th in the country. If Freeling shows he can come in and not miss a beat blocking against real NFL defensive tackles, then he could very well find himself starting in week one of the NFL season.

Who Should Win the Starting Left Tackle Spot?

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed shot of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the grass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dan Morgan has stated that Monroe Freeling is the Panthers left tackle of the future, and the long term starter at that spot, as for this season though, at least to start the season, it feels like Rasheed Walkers spot, the Panthers signed him in free agency to a one-year deal, and its a high pressure season fro Walker to earn himself a larger contract after 2026.

The idea of Freeling only at left tackle could be changed as well. Freeling was openly not picky about where he played on the line, having experience at right tackle in college, and even taking snaps at center at the NFL Combine.

Ideally, Freeling's versatility translates to the NFL, and he can get snaps at right tackle and left tackle this season, but as for the week one starting job, Rasheed Walker's NFL experience will rule over all else.