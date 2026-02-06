The Smartest Way for Panthers to Handle Ikem Ekwonu's Injury

The Carolina Panthers suddenly find themselves at a significant crossroads on the offensive line. Had Ikem Ekwonu not gotten hurt, they'd likely be extending him this offseason. If nothing else, they'd still have an LT for 2026.

But since he got hurt, and since he ruptured his patellar tendon and may miss the entire season, things are not all sunshine and roses. In fact, there are a lot of clouds hanging over the Panthers because of this.

How can they move forward smartly? There are several options, although one of them is much smarter and should be the plan.

How to plan for Ikem Ekwonu's certain absence in 2026

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) during the third quarter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ikem Ekwonu faces a six-month recovery at absolute best, but it's likely to be nine months to a year. Unless things go swimmingly, he won't play at all in 2026, and even if he gets healthy, it'll be late and might not be worth the risk. There are options to move forward.

Option 1: Draft a replacement. The Panthers pick 19th. They will likely have their choice of Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Lomu, or Monroe Freeling when they get on the board, and that could be their way out. Draft Ekwonu's replacement and eat the option in 2026, letting Ekwonu walk after that.

Option 2: Sign a veteran replacement. The Panthers can also look for a replacement in free agency. Cam Robinson, Kelvin Beachum, Spencer Burford, and Rasheed Walker make sense at left tackle. They could also convert Braden Smith, Jonah Williams, or Rob Havenstein.

Option 3: Sign a one-year replacement. There are short-term stopgaps in free agency. Josh Jones, Fred Johnson, Justin Skule, or DJ Humphries might be good stopgap solutions while they wait to see about Ekwonu's health.

Option 4: Draft a stopgap. The Panthers don't have to spend premium capital on a tackle if they don't want to. They can use a mid-round pick on someone mostly meant for half or just one season. They could pick Blake Miller or Caleb Tiernan later on.

So what's the solution? It's a modification of option four. Use a vet for one year, but make sure it's Yosh Nijman. He knows the offense, and he stepped in for Ekwonu when he got hurt.

He wasn't very good, but that's where option four comes in. The Panthers pick 51st and 83rd. For a stopgap player, they should aim for the 83rd pick and use the 51st on something more valuable.

At that range, they can likely draft Blake Miller, Isaiah World, or Drew Shelton. Pick one of them and have him battle with Nijman for the job. Whoever wins is irrelevant. Then, when Ekwonu's healthy, they can re-sign him for cheap and continue developing the prospect for depth.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL rule change might take away huge Carolina Panthers advantage

How much did the Panthers actually improve on defense in 2025?

Panthers not expected to contend for playoffs next season for one reason