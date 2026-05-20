3 Panthers Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs (And Who Could Replace Them)

OTAs for the Carolina Panthers don't begin until next week, but it's shaping up to be a very interesting time for the team. Several decisions must be made, and the Panthers will begin getting data then. For some players, it's the last chance for them to retain their jobs as rookies and other backups push for playing time.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette has a very weak grasp on the WR3 role after being supplanted by Jalen Coker last year. He faces potentially steep competition. There is essentially a three-way competition between him, John Metchie, and Chris Brazzell.

Brazzell lit up rookie minicamp. Metchie was one of Bryce Young's most prolific Alabama teammates. Legette has shown very little thus far in the NFL. If he's to avoid being totally benched in year three, he must take his shot at OTAs.

The Panthers believe in Legette, but he hasn't given them much reason to. They think he could be a late bloomer, but it's honestly now or never if he's going to start and stick around in Carolina for the long haul.

Rasheed Walker

Rasheed Walker was signed to be the stopgap replacement for Ikem Ekwonu, but then the Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling. They have already confirmed that there will be a camp competition for the left tackle job in training camp.

Walker is still the starter because he has more experience. Freeling had limited action in college, and there's a good chance he starts his NFL career as a backup. However, if he's going to start, he will earn the job in OTAs, so now's the time for Walker to step up and claim the job.

Walker pass protects pretty well, though his run blocking is a little lackluster. The same assessment can be made about Freeling, so it really comes down to the better player rather than a style choice based on how the Panthers want to run their offense.

Tommy Tremble

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tommy Tremble is the default starting tight end right now because he's not demonstrably better than Ja'Tavion Sanders or Mitchell Evans. Each of the three could reasonably end up as the top tight end when the regular season rolls around.

Plus, the Panthers have been linked to Jonnu Smith and Cole Kmet. If those players are added, Tremble's job is really in jeopardy. A move is unlikely, but that barely helps Tremble. He has to fend off two young challengers.

Evans is a better blocker than receiver, and Sanders has the most upside. Tremble's just in because neither have really realized their potential, but that could absolutely change in OTAs.