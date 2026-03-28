Panthers Linked to Oregon Standout as Potential Nick Scott Replacement

The 2026 NFL draft is just 26 days away. Teams are sizing up the talent, and also busy attending player’s pro days.

Joseph Person of The Athletic listed nine different directions that Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan could go with the 19th overall pick next month. On that list were a pair of Oregon Ducks.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a popular pick for the Panthers on numerous mocks, and understandably so. Quarterback Bryce Young could certainly use a potent playmaker at that position. The other Oregon prospect is a member of the team’s secondary in the form of safety Dillon Thieneman.

Could Panthers address the secondary in the first round?

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'Von Moehrig (7) during player introductions at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The Panthers would like to find an athletic, rangy safety to patrol the back end of Ejiro Evero’s defense while Tre’von Moehrig causes havoc in the box,” explained Person. “Thieneman picked off six passes as a freshman at Purdue, then had two interceptions last year during his only season at Oregon. Thieneman’s stock soared after an impressive combine, highlighted by a 4.35-second 40 that was the fourth fastest among safeties.”

Along with those combined eight picks, the 6’1”, 201-pound defensive back finished with 106, 104, and 96 tackles, respectively, in three seasons with the team. There were also a pair of forced fumbles, two sacks, and 14 passes defensed.

S Dillon Thieneman could be an ideal addition to Ejiro Evero’s defense

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this breakdown of the University of Oregon defender. “Savvy three-year starter with NFL size, speed and alignment versatility. Thieneman is an extension of his defensive coordinator, aligning and adjusting the secondary to motion and pre-snap shifts. He’s an instinctive, rangy safety who can roll down into big nickel or robber positioning. He has a good feel for play design and route concepts in zone but has average change of direction to match breaks in man.”

“He’s not a big thumper near the line,” added Zierlein, “but he rushes into the action with a relentless pursuit that should allow him to keep stacking high scores in the tackle columns. Thieneman checks important boxes for teams looking to add versatile playmakers in the secondary.”

Panthers need more from the back end of their defense

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) celebrates after Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) (not pictured) intercepted a pass to score a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Morgan did re-sign safety Nick Scott this offseason to a one-year contract. He was better this past season via his grade from Pro Football Focus (62.3) than he was in his first year with the club (52.6) in 2024. He started all 17 games this past seasons and finished second on the team with 109 defensive stops. He finished with two takeaways and three passes defensed. He also totaled nine tackles in Carolina’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The seven-year pro, who won a Super Bowl with Sean McVay’s team (LVI) in 2021, turns 31 years old in May. There’s a sense that youth will be served here by the end of the draft.