Panthers Linked to Oregon Standout as Potential Nick Scott Replacement
In this story:
The 2026 NFL draft is just 26 days away. Teams are sizing up the talent, and also busy attending player’s pro days.
Joseph Person of The Athletic listed nine different directions that Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan could go with the 19th overall pick next month. On that list were a pair of Oregon Ducks.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been a popular pick for the Panthers on numerous mocks, and understandably so. Quarterback Bryce Young could certainly use a potent playmaker at that position. The other Oregon prospect is a member of the team’s secondary in the form of safety Dillon Thieneman.
Could Panthers address the secondary in the first round?
“The Panthers would like to find an athletic, rangy safety to patrol the back end of Ejiro Evero’s defense while Tre’von Moehrig causes havoc in the box,” explained Person. “Thieneman picked off six passes as a freshman at Purdue, then had two interceptions last year during his only season at Oregon. Thieneman’s stock soared after an impressive combine, highlighted by a 4.35-second 40 that was the fourth fastest among safeties.”
Along with those combined eight picks, the 6’1”, 201-pound defensive back finished with 106, 104, and 96 tackles, respectively, in three seasons with the team. There were also a pair of forced fumbles, two sacks, and 14 passes defensed.
S Dillon Thieneman could be an ideal addition to Ejiro Evero’s defense
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this breakdown of the University of Oregon defender. “Savvy three-year starter with NFL size, speed and alignment versatility. Thieneman is an extension of his defensive coordinator, aligning and adjusting the secondary to motion and pre-snap shifts. He’s an instinctive, rangy safety who can roll down into big nickel or robber positioning. He has a good feel for play design and route concepts in zone but has average change of direction to match breaks in man.”
“He’s not a big thumper near the line,” added Zierlein, “but he rushes into the action with a relentless pursuit that should allow him to keep stacking high scores in the tackle columns. Thieneman checks important boxes for teams looking to add versatile playmakers in the secondary.”
Panthers need more from the back end of their defense
Morgan did re-sign safety Nick Scott this offseason to a one-year contract. He was better this past season via his grade from Pro Football Focus (62.3) than he was in his first year with the club (52.6) in 2024. He started all 17 games this past seasons and finished second on the team with 109 defensive stops. He finished with two takeaways and three passes defensed. He also totaled nine tackles in Carolina’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The seven-year pro, who won a Super Bowl with Sean McVay’s team (LVI) in 2021, turns 31 years old in May. There’s a sense that youth will be served here by the end of the draft.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.