Panthers Not Signing Seahawks Superstar FA Might've Been Stroke of Genius

With Rico Dowdle set to leave in free agency and an offense that relied on him and other running backs so heavily, the Carolina Panthers seemed like a logical landing spot for some good free-agent running backs.

They were linked to a few, including Kenneth Walker. Viewed as the top back on the market, Walker was coming off a healthy season and a dominant playoff run, culminating in a Super Bowl MVP award.

He would go on to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Panthers didn't bother replacing Rico Dowdle. It may have been a good thing after all that Walker isn't in Charlotte now.

Panthers not signing Kenneth Walker might've been a wise move

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) looks on during warmups | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker is a good player, but he's had injury concerns over the years and has shared the backfield with Zach Charbonnet. He's rarely ever had to be the sole running back in Seattle, so his usage is low but so is the potential impact as a bellcow.

And the contract he eventually signed was labeled one of the worst of the 2026 offseason by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. It's probably a good thing, then, that the Panthers never pursued him.

"Throughout his four-year career, Walker has struggled with nagging injuries. Last year was the first time he played in all 17 games," Davenport wrote. He acknowledged the two 1,000-yard campaigns Walker has had, but he's never had over 230 carries or over 600 snaps in a season.

"Walker is being paid like a bell-cow running back. But to date, he hasn't shown that he can actually be one," Davenport concluded. The Panthers would've had to sign him to a similar deal to get him, and it would've been hard to truly get their money's worth.

On that note, it's probably a good thing the Panthers didn't sign any running backs. While they do rely on that position more than most, they still have Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks. Dowdle was the short-term Brooks replacement, so there wasn't a great need.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That would've only exacerbated a hypothetical Walker deal. Had they signed him, it would've been an expensive, risky deal that only made their backfield more crowded. Over $43 million for a risky luxury signing would've prevented them from getting Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, too.

Signing Walker would've been flashy, and the offense likely would've improved. But it would've come at a cost too great and presented too much risk, so GM Dan Morgan once again made the right call.