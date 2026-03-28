Panthers' QB Panic Meter Illustrates Vital Change From Years Past

The Carolina Panthers haven't exactly had quarterback stability over the last several years. Following the Cam Newton era, the Panthers cycled through several retread options before going all-in on Bryce Young.

That didn't work out so well, either. Young has had an up-and-down career, although he's definitely better now than he was in 2023. Still, from a league-wide perspective, the Panthers haven't exactly been in great shape.

NFL media tends to dislike Bryce Young. He's ranked worse than QBs who Panthers fans will swear he's better than (he often is), but that's just the perspective of a player who had one of the worst rookie seasons ever and hasn't reached "number one overall pick" levels of elite play all the time.

The Panthers feel that they're in a good spot with Young and new backup Kenny Pickett, and for once, an NFL analyst seems to agree, because they have a fairly low QB panic meter for the first time in a long time.

Panthers have low panic level in QB situation for first time in a while

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If you check back to previous years, Bleacher Report has done these QB panic meter articles before. Typically, the Panthers' level is pretty high. Finally, though, it's on the way down. B/R analyst Alex Ballentine gave them a four.

For context, the Houston Texans are at a three, the Atlanta Falcons are at a six, the Kansas City Chiefs are at a three, the New Orleans Saints are at a three, and the Los Angeles Rams are also at a three. It's not a bad range to be in.

"Dave Canales' reputation as a quarterback developer continued in the 2025 season. Bryce Young continued to give the Panthers reasons to believe he can be the team's long-term starter, leading them to a division title even if they went 8-9," Ballentine wrote.

The Panthers are going to pick up Young's fifth-year option, which is a big step and evidence of the Panthers' faith in him. It's also a good reason to lower the team's panic meter. Internally, they're not too worried, so why should the media or fans be?

C.J. Stroud (left) and Bryce Young (right) attend an NBA game | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"For now, the Panthers have seen enough to give Young a two-year window. However, it would be reasonable to expect more out of him before committing to a pricey extension," Ballentine concluded.

That's a fair assessment, but with Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett, the Panthers are in good shape for now. And as long as Young continues his career trajectory so far, the Panthers will be in good shape for a long time.