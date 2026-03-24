Panthers Exec Drops Massive Update on Bryce Young's Panthers Extension

The Carolina Panthers are having a bit of a "will they, won't they" as it pertains to a Bryce Young contract extension. It seems highly unlikely he'll be extended right now, although GM Dan Morgan already said they'd pick up the fifth-year option long ago.

He also said he and Brandt Tilis were discussing a possible extension now, but that still didn't make it sound like a true possibility. However, the latest update from Tilis seems to imply that it is a strong possibility, or that it absolutely is going to happen at some point, no matter what.

Bryce Young extension? It is seeming like a foregone conclusion

Brandt Tilis on Bryce Young:



“Our window on Bryce Young's contract in our mind ended 2 years ago.”



It’s no longer ‘will we extend Bryce?’ It is now, ‘for how much $$?’



If you were a GM, how much would you offer Bryce Young?



(🎥 @RollCoveragePod)

pic.twitter.com/BPEUYm3k88 — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) March 24, 2026

Brandt Tilis had a lot to say, and he revealed plenty about the team's mindset. "We're able to fit a lot of good players in around that [rookie] contract," the executive said. "But at the same time, a big part of my job... we spend so much time on, 'What does the future look like?'"

He then said the most revealing thing, "Our window for Bryce's contract, in our minds, ended two years ago. While we were playing a season in 2025, [we] are constantly talking about, 'What does 26 and 27 look like?'"

This all seems to imply that the Panthers are, as Tilis confirmed, already operating on the 2028 and 2029 schedule as it pertains to team-building. Of course, things can change, but it sounds like the executive believes Young will still be around.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers signed Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips in free agency to three and four-year deals, respectively. That puts Lloyd under contract through 2028, and Phillips is around through 2029.

Like Tilis said, the Panthers are already there in their minds, so they've planned for the likely Young extension. Dan Morgan exhibited some cap wizardry with those deals, and especially with Phillips, there are things built in to help in the future.

That sure sounds like they're planning for the inevitable Young extension. He has been on an upward trend for two straight seasons after a dismal rookie season. They seem to have found the right QB-coach combination, and they seem intent on keeping the two together.

In Tilis' mind, which means likely in Dan Morgan's mind, the Panthers have probably already extended Young since they're looking at 2028 and 2029, which are beyond the five years Young's rookie contract lasts.

Of course, if Young regresses or blows up, things will change. As of now, though, don't expect Young to go anywhere in the future.