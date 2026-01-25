Why Panthers Tackle Ikem Ekwonu Might Not Be Irreplaceable

The Carolina Panthers no longer have a good plan at left tackle. They had picked up Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option, meaning he will not hit free agency this year and will remain under contract for at least one more season.

Sadly, Ekwonu is unlikely to play at all during the 2026 season. He ruptured his patellar tendon in the NFL playoffs, and that can be a 12-month recovery. Suddenly, the Panthers need to pursue a left tackle.

While it's unfortunate and replacing Ekwonu won't be easy, looking at other options may not be the worst thing in the world.

Data shows Ikem Ekwonu is far from irreplaceable

Ikem Ekwonu has been pretty solid during his four-year NFL career. He hasn't lived up to the draft billing, but the Panthers haven't needed to seek out a new left tackle since then. He's been dependable, too.

Now, thanks to very unfortunate circumstances for Ekwonu and for the Panthers, they have to look at another starting left tackle in 2026, and that's a contract season for Ekwonu. If they find someone else that's good, it might be good to roll with them.

According to this chart, Ekwonu is not as good as he might seem. His PFF grade is pretty solid, just a hair over 70. That's better than Taylor Decker, Olu Fashanu, Christian Darrisaw, Josh Simmons, and Kelvin Beachum.

However, Ekwonu is not in the good range of this chart because of a pretty bad missed block rate. He misses just over 5% of his blocks, which is not ideal for a pass-protector charged with keeping the QB's blind side safe.

Only nine tackles are at or above that percentage, which just isn't a good place to be if you're Ekwonu or the Panthers. They will have to find another left tackle for now, and if that left tackle proves to be a little better, it could be a blessing in disguise.

Cost, availability, and more will determine who the Panthers replace Ekwonu with, but there's a chance this injury and his replacement's quality determine whether or not he gets a second contract from Carolina.

