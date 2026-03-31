Panthers Urged to Reunite With Former Buccaneers Defender in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers have had arguably the worst pass rush in the NFL for the last few seasons. Even in 2025, after investing second and third-round picks in the position, they were second-to-last in pressure rate.

Enter Jaelan Phillips, a huge signing that, provided he stays healthy, will totally reshape the defensive line. He was eighth in pressure rate last year, capable of transforming the pass rush totally on his own.

But one player doesn't totally fix what has been a major issue for several seasons. Another one could certainly help, and in lieu of a potential early draft choice, the Panthers could, as one insider suggests, reunite with a former player to do just that.

Panthers urged to sign back Haason Reddick

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws the ball away just before talking a sack by Panthers Haason Reddick | Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Panthers had ex-Buccaneers edge Haason Reddick in the building in 2021, and he had 11 sacks. That is the second-to-last time any Panther had double-digit sacks. Reddick has 30.5 sacks since then, though just 3.5 in the last two seasons (23 games).

Still, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes it's a good option since Reddick is still available on the open market. Even with Jaelan Phillips, he encourages Carolina to make this move.

"While Phillips' arrival should improve a defense that logged just 30 sacks a season ago (third-fewest in the league), there's still precious little depth on the edge behind Phillips and Nic Scourton," Davenport wrote.

Because of Carolina's surprise playoff berth, they're not going to get a Reuben Bain or David Bailey in the draft. The best edge rushers will be "long gone," so they have to turn to free agency, which they have so far.

Davenport mentioned that it's been some time since Reddick was a true double-digit sack threat, but he added, "The 31-year-old had four such seasons in a row with three teams from 2020-2023, including 68 stops and 11 sacks in his lone season with the Panthers in 2021."

That familiarity with the franchise could help, and the Panthers could do worse than a guy like Reddick as a veteran leader for a very young group of players. He'd likely be better at that and depth than Pat Jones.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick (5) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Speaking of, the Panthers would probably cut him and save $4.75 million in the process in this scenario. Reddick's Spotrac projected AAV is $4.9 million, so that would work out quite nicely.

The defense has been rebuilt almost entirely, with just a few small moves needed left to truly shore up the biggest weakness (the pass rush). Signing Reddick for cheap could do just that.