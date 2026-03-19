Panthers Urged to Sign Ex-Commanders Star Despite $15M Cost

The Carolina Panthers did not at all seem poised to spend big in free agency. Given the cap situation ($10.2 million entering the legal tampering window), it seemed implausible that they'd even sign one star free agent.

Even factoring in potential cuts and restructures, there just didn't seem to be money on the books for players like Rasheed Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Jaelan Phillips, but Carolina signed them all and more.

At this point, it feels like there can't be any money left to sign anyone else, but one NFL insider is urging the Panthers to make one more major signing, no matter the cost.

Panthers implored to sign Deebo Samuel despite significant price tag

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At this point in free agency, over a week after the legal tampering window began, there are still plenty of good free agents left. If the Panthers hadn't spent so much already, we'd likely be urging them to sign some of them.

One insider doesn't care that they've spent so much already. NFL.com's Nick Shook thinks Deebo Samuel is such an ideal addition for the Panthers that they've got to find a way to make it work.

"I have no idea how the Panthers view ﻿Xavier Legette﻿, a playmaker who tempts onlookers into believing he can become a star but isn't nearly consistent enough to realize that potential yet," Shook began.

Legette's lack of production or development is the sole reason adding another receiver makes any sense. The Panthers don't seem to want to give up on him, but a massive upgrade and a way to diversify the offense is right there for the taking.

"Carolina already added ﻿John Metchie III﻿, but why stop there? Throw Samuel, a rugged slot whose best days are admittedly behind him, into the equation to give Bryce Young another option," Shook continued.

Shook noted that the Panthers had "surprising" success in 2025, and that should push them to continue accruing talent, especially on offense. He highlighted how the offense could be explosive or nonexistent from week to week.

"They might have a tough time fitting Samuel's expected cost (roughly $15 million, per Spotrac) into their cap situation, but there are ways to make it work if the fit makes sense," he concluded. As for the fit, Mina Kimes believes he'd fit in, and she's right.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) practices before the game | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

We wrote at length about how good JuJu Smith-Schuster would be for this offense because he has good separation metrics and YAC statistics, two things the Panthers don't currently have. Another player who's pretty good in both categories? Samuel.

And at this point, similar to Rasheed Walker, Dan Morgan could benefit from the depleted market and lack of interest to get Samuel in on a short-term, low-cost deal that truly upgrades the Panthers' offense.