What Do Panthers Possibly Need After Intense FA Spending Spree?

The Carolina Panthers had a boatload of needs entering free agency. Given their cap space situation, it seemed more likely than not that they'd end up addressing most of these issues in the draft.

Dan Morgan had other plans. Rather than wait for the draft, he signed an edge rusher, center, linebacker, backup QB, left tackle, and wide receiver. Not only that, but the FAs he signed are among the best at their positions.

So what do they possibly need to focus on in the draft?

PFF reveals Panthers' needs following big spending spree

The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Realistically, the Panthers' starting lineup is set and in pretty good shape. They no longer need to draft an immediate starter at several positions. They could still upgrade at a few spots, though, according to PFF.

Ironically, it's two positions the Panthers did address in free agency (linebacker and center) and safety, which they did sort of address by re-signing Nick Scott. Still, those are the three spots Dan Morgan can focus on.

The Panthers made a splashy addition at linebacker in ex-Jaguar Devin Lloyd, but the team could continue to improve the middle of its defense," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote. "Any decision on another linebacker addition will depend on the coaching staff's trust in Trevin Wallace."

Wasserman also believes the Panthers need more competition at safety since the unit, which is now fully back on the roster, ranked 22nd in pass coverage grade last year.

He continued, "Things are coming together on the offensive line, but the Panthers could stand to add more young talent."

Wasserman said the left tackle problem that arose with Ikem Ekwonu's injury has been "temporarily patched" by signing Rasheed Walker. Luke Fortner is Cade Mays' replacement, but "he has yet to prove he can play starting-caliber football for 17 games."

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) is shown during a joint practice | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Plus, in Fortner's case, he's just a one-year contract. The Panthers currently have zero centers signed beyond 2026, so that's an easy place to look in the draft. That gives them a cheap developmental player under Fortner who can take over after he's gone.

In terms of linebacker, the class is very deep this year, so expect former linebacker Dan Morgan to target someone early on. The group suffered an insane amount of injuries last year, so depth is extremely valuable.

Many mock drafts have the Panthers taking a safety in round one now since Nick Scott doesn't really move the needle and is also on a one-year deal. Those represent the biggest needs, but what other positions could the Panthers target?

Even with Jaelan Phillips, we can't rule out an edge rusher. Morgan has said the team can basically never have too many edge rushers. Left tackle is also likely since Walker's on a one-year deal. The Panthers will also probably pick up a cornerback and a defensive interior player.