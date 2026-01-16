Every year, PFF (Pro Football Focus) releases their list of perfect fits for NFL teams going into the draft. The Carolina Panthers are slotted with the 19th pick in this year’s draft and have a lot of options to choose from and positions that need immediate improvement.

Pro Football Focus listed Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell. EDGE is by far the biggest position of need going into this offseason for Carolina, as the Panthers were the second-worst in the NFL (31st) at pressuring the opposing quarterback.

There are plenty of ways to sign improved edge talent, and bringing in a draft pick of Howell’s caliber is a very sensible option, as it brings in a long-term fix and gives Carolina a potential elite talent on a rookie salary for the first few years of his career.

Howell at Texas A&M was a monster for the Aggies, recording 20 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He also deflected six passes this past season.

He’s a freight train on the defensive line, he’s 6’2 and 250 pounds, and he has great speed on the edge and quickness for the position. Howell can also be very useful for coverage, if needed.

If Howell isn’t on the board, the question is whether the Panthers should seek out the next best EDGE prospect or draft another position that’s also of need.

The other side of the offseason for Carolina is that they have a decent amount of salary cap space that could even grow with moves made throughout the offseason.

The question is if Carolina will be able to land some of the league’s top talent at the position, or if they’ll need to use their draft pick.

With other positions needed as well, it makes sense for Carolina to target an EDGE in the draft, but there’s not just Howell; here are some of the other best EDGE prospects that could suit well for the Panthers.

Peter Woods, Clemson

Woods is very versatile and can be used both inside and on the edge, as he was for Clemson. In his last season with the Tigers, he recorded 9 solo tackles and two sacks. He's already got NFL size; he's 6’3" and 315 pounds.

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk might not be on the board for Carolina at 19, but if he is, this is still a clear must-add for the Panthers since he's an immediate-impact player. His size and long arms make him very difficult for opposing offensive lines to handle, as he stands 6’6" tall and weighs 285 pounds.

Whether through the draft or free agency, the Panthers are sure to add defensive tackle and EDGE talent to their roster. If they acquire the right pieces, they could make an even bigger leap forward next season.

