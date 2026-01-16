5 prospects the Carolina Panthers should watch in CFP National Championship

The upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship will have tons of future NFL players playing. The Carolina Panthers aren't going to land Fernando Mendoza or Reuben Bain Jr. (wouldn't that be nice?), but there are some prospects they should keep an eye on.

CB D'Angelo Ponds

D'Angelo Ponds burst onto the scene last time out with a pick-six on the first play of the game. The Panthers need cornerback depth, and could end up being a very solid slot corner, something the Panthers badly need.

"Ponds is the type of competitive, athletic and playmaking cornerback that coaches want in their secondary," Bleacher Report scout Daniel Harms wrote, listing Ponds as the number 34 overall prospect.

EDGE Akheem Mesidor

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In our recent mock draft, we landed Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor. It's no secret that the Panthers badly need edge rushers, so they should have their eye on him in the CFP National Championship.

"Akheem Mesidor leads the Hurricanes with 10.5 sacks," Brent Sobleski wrote. "Mesidor is a more traditional long and fluid edge-rusher. He also displays excellent change-of-direction skills to make him a highly effective rusher on stunts."

OT Carter Smith

The Panthers suddenly find themselves in need of a tackle. For one thing, Taylor Moton isn't getting any younger, and for another, Ikem Ekwonu may not play this year in his option year. The Panthers could get Indiana tackle Carter Smith in the second or third round.

The reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year has been exceptional throughout the season. However, a lack of length could push the junior prospect inside to guard depending on his future NFL team," Sobleski said. That's not a problem for the Panthers, who like versatile blockers.

S Jakobe Thomas

Despite drafting Lathan Ransom and signing Tre'von Moehrig, the Panthers still need safety help. Primarily, they need one who's not burnt toast in coverage and not one that is a hard-hitting run stopper. Jakobe Thomas could be that.

He hits hard in the run game, but Harms added, "Always watching the quarterback's eyes, the fifth-year senior is a threat over the middle of the field as a robber, with his reactive athleticism and added ball skills."

S Louis Moore

Louis Moore is a sixth-year senior, so he's an older prospect, but the Panthers have plenty of young players. Perhaps they should consider someone coming out of college with a little more experience on the back end.

"The safety prospect diagnoses offensive plays quickly and takes away a quarterback's options, either over the middle of the field or triggering downhill," Harms wrote. That's the sort of ballhawking center fielder the team needs.

