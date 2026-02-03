Super Bowl-Bound Defender Pays Immense Compliment to Jaycee Horn

It’s one thing to be recognized as the best player at your position on your team, but to be viewed as one of the top players at your position across the entire league by someone on another roster is quite the statement.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV sees Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn in that way and told reporters as much during Super Bowl media night.

"Jaycee (Horn) has been the best corner in football, in my opinion, since he got there. Injuries have derailed him, but when Jaycee is healthy, he's a bad man."

Now, sure, this might be a slightly biased opinion considering the two played three seasons together at South Carolina, but Jones' opinion isn't all that crazy.

This past season wasn't one of Horn's best, but if we're being honest, the front seven didn't really help him or the rest of the secondary out a ton. There was virtually no pass rushing presence, poor linebacker play, and at times some questionable defensive play-calling.

Still, Horn managed to finish with a 61.1 cover grade on Pro Football Focus, which is largely weighed down by his performances in Week 10 and 11 against New Orleans and Atlanta. To be honest, I'm not a huge fan of the grade he received. It's probably a little too harsh.

What needs to happen in 2026 for Horn to take that next step

Becoming a more sure tackler is one thing, which he is 100% capable of. This past season, Horn missed 16 tackles, giving him a missed tackle rate of 28%, which is entirely too high. In 2024, he was at 10%.

More importantly, and this is going to sound obvious, but it's the truth, he needs to raise his floor. When he does have a bad game or an un-Jaycee-like performance, it's extremely noticeable. Elevating those "off" days will do wonders for him and this defense.

The good thing is the Panthers have found a reliable No. 2 option at the position to lineup opposite Horn in Mike Jackson. Now, they just have to go get a pass rusher to make things even easier.

