Tetairoa McMillan lands high honor from PFF after breakout performance

By now, you've probably seen Carolina Panthers' rookie Tetairoa McMillan's stat line from Sunday. It's impressive: eight catches (on 10 targets) for 130 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with about a minute left. He was impressive.
And what's more, those two targets he failed to haul in were impressive work by him anyway. On the first, he absolutely fooled both the cornerback and the safety and got behind them, but Bryce Young was hit as he threw and the ball fell well short.
On the other target, McMillan got open in the back of the end zone behind a few defenders, but a late tip on Young's pass prevented what would've been McMillan's third score. All of it resulted in a spot on PFF's team of the week.
Tetairoa McMillan lands TOTW designation from PFF
Tetairoa McMillan, by PFF grade, was the second-best rookie wide receiver in the NFL last week, and the one who outplayed him only played 11 snaps to get a higher grade. So in reality, McMillan was the best, and that's a deserved title.
"Sunday’s overtime win over the Falcons was a career day for the former eighth overall pick, setting new watermarks by catching eight of 10 targets for 130 yards and two scores," PFF's Jim Wyman said. "Seven of McMillan’s eight receptions resulted in first downs, and he had a perfect receiver rating when targeted. A high first-down conversion rate continues to be a trend for McMillan, as 80% of his receptions have moved the sticks."
McMillan was virtually unguardable all day. The Panthers did a really nice job of moving him around so former All-Pro AJ Terrell didn't cover him every time, but it didn't matter who covered McMillan. He got open.
At times this year, McMillan has struggled with drops, but that wasn't the case last week. He caught everything he possibly could've, save for that tipped pass in the end zone that redirected into his chest instead of his outstretched hands. McMillan has been excellent all year, but he truly arrived on Sunday.
