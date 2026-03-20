The One Way the Panthers Can Totally Blow the NFL Draft

Both Ryan Smith and John Kosko of Pro Football Focus took a bit of a pessimistic approach when it came to the upcoming NFL draft. Each writer laid out a worst-case scenario for the teams. Smith handled the AFC clubs, while Kosko took care of the NFC squads. That means the latter gave his thoughts on the reigning NFC South division champion Carolina Panthers.

“Another NFC South team with multiple holes to fill on the roster. Carolina was poor on defense in 2025, ranking 23rd in EPA per play allowed. Although the unit flashed at times, down-to-down consistency was lacking—resulting in a losing record despite making the playoffs.”

GM Dan Morgan aggressively addressed the defense this offseason

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) puts pressure on Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the club’s offseason kicked off with the signing of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd (Jaguars). That’s good news for a team that has totaled 27, 32, and 30 sacks, respectively, the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Lloyd was part of a Jacksonville defense that ranked first in the league against the run.

Meanwhile, there’s the other side of the ball, and Kosko feels that Dave Canales’s team is pretty set at one position. Hence, his worst-case scenario for the defending NFC South champions would be to use “valuable draft ammo at running back.”

Panthers appear to be very set in the offensive backfield

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“The last thing the Panthers need is another draft pick dedicated to running back. Even with Rico Dowdle departing in free agency, the team used draft picks on the position in each of the past two years for Jonathon Brooks in 2024 and Trevor Etienne in 2025.”

“While you can argue that the Panthers don’t have a top-tier running back,” added Kosko, “trying to force that position with big-time needs on defense won’t help Carolina slow down high-powered offensive attacks in the NFC.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Dowdle off to Pittsburgh, five-year veteran Chuba Hubbard returns as the main ball-carrier in the Carolina backfield. Along with the aforementioned presence of Brooks and Etienne, general manager Dan Morgan recently added one-time Green Bay Packers’ running back A.J. Dillon, late of the Philadelphia Eagles.

All told, the Panthers currently have far more defensive issues than on offense in terms of talent. Adding some more young pass-rushers and depth to the secondary would be a very good use of Carolina’s seven selections in April.

A year ago in the NFL draft, Morgan chose eight players—four on offense and four on defense. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Panthers leaned heavily toward the latter next month.