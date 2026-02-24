Data Proves Panthers Were Right to keep Chuba Hubbard at Trade Deadline

One of the major talking points around the Carolina Panthers at the end of the 2025 season was Rico Dowdle's drop-off in production.

Dowdle was arguably the most effective running back in the league from weeks five through nine of the season, but after week 10, something switched, and it was Chuba Hubbard who was the more effective back.

Despite rumors and Hubbard’s decreased role in the middle of the year, Carolina kept Hubbard on and leaned on him towards the end of the season, partially due to the fact that Dowdle’s production dipped.

Rico Dowdle yards per carry in 2025:



Weeks 1-9:

5.6 (3rd among 33 RBs)



Weeks 10-WC:

3.2 (35th among 36 RBs) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 22, 2026

Dowdles’ yard per carry average dropped dramatically after week 10. There are many theories as to why it did, but ultimately, Hubbard was better and just more reliable. One lingering question is why Dowdles production dipped though.

Rico Dowdle wasn't effective in the back half of the season, but his carries also dropped somewhat dramatically once Hubbard was 100%, despite Dowdle having two games of over 200 scrimmage yards in a row.

One piece to note on Dowdle's two absurd games in a row, is that they were against the Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins, who are both bottom 10 in rush yards allowed per game. The Panthers' schedule was also harder as the season continued when it comes to run defenses.

Three of the last seven games for Carolina were against top 12 run defenses in terms of opposing rushing yards per game, including the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The tougher competition most definitely plays a role in the drop-off from Dowdle as well.

There's also a case to be made that Dowdle was playing more hurt than he was reported. Dowdle notably dealt with toe and quad injuries, and he didn't have the burst later on in the season as he did in the first few weeks of his starting.

That being said, keeping Chuba around was clearly the right call, and building around him borderline is possible, but he can't be the only reliable running back.

While Hubbard didn't have the 2025 season he wanted, the Panthers know how good he can be when fully healthy. His 2024 season was incredible; he rushed for over 1100 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 100 yards, which Rico Dowdle did in 2025, and had four touchdowns.

The Panthers' belief in Hubbard is what will likely send Dowdle off packing, but Carolina trusts Hubbard, and with Dowdle likely exiting, it could be the start of a comeback season for Hubbard.

Chuba Hubbard calls game 🎬 pic.twitter.com/QUrrCkrQxv — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024

If Carolina wants to continue to rise, Chuba Hubbard has to be a focal point of the offense, and he's shown he can be when given the bellcow snap count, and not hurt midway through the season.