Steelers May Have Hit Jackpot With This 2-Year, $11 Million Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers, for all intents and purposes, have put together one of the more impressive offseasons around the NFL up to this point.

From signing Jamel Dean, Jaquan Brisker and Rico Dowdle to trading for Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers have done a good job of patching up their roster holes, even if quarterback remains a question mark as they await word from Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh's addition of defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on a two-year, $11 million contract has gone a bit overlooked, however, and he has a real chance to become a true difference-maker up front as part of a talented position group.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joseph-Day's Profile

A sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Rutgers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Joseph-Day spent the first four years of his career with the team before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He was cut less than a year into that deal, however, and finished the 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Tennessee Titans in March 2024.

Over the past two seasons with them, Joseph-Day logged 4.5 sacks and 85 tackles while playing 970 defensive snaps.

Why Joseph-Day is a Great Fit for Steelers

Though Pittsburgh already has three bonafide starters on the interior of its defensive line in Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon, Joseph-Day is a fantastic rotational piece who could also start on occasion.

He entered the league as a nose tackle with the Rams, but Joseph-Day is better suited to line up as a three- or five-technique, much like he has in recent years.

The 30-year-old's versatility is a desirable trait and will allow the Steelers to be creative in the fronts and looks they deploy, and his proven ability to stop the run should translate no matter where he is on the line.

Joseph-Day can make his presence known on occasion as a pass rusher too, though it's not a strong area of his game.

Regardless, he filled the need for a veteran presence on the defensive line next to Heyward. While Yahya Black showed some flashes as a rookie in 2025, Pittsburgh didn't have a ton of depth options to write home about as the offseason began.

With Joseph-Day in the fold now, though, that has changed, and he should fill a sizable role for the Steelers as they look to make it back to the playoffs in their first year under head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

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