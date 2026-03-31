The Panthers Could and Should Trade for Rams Star Davante Adams

He led the National Football League in touchdown receptions (14) in 2025 despite catching only 60 passes in 14 regular-season games. Current Los Angeles Rams’ wideout Davante Adams has always known his way to the end zone, and has climbed up the list in recent years when it comes to this category in terms of NFL history.

Rams’ WR Davante Adams is part of very elite company

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Only six performers in league annals have more TD receptions than the 2014 second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers. The former Fresno State product has totaled a combined 117 touchdown grabs with the Packers (73), Raiders (23), Jets (7) and Rams (14). That impressive figure is topped by a half-dozen Pro Football Hall of Famers in Jerry Rice (197), Randy Moss (156), Terrell Owens (153), Cris Carter (130), Marvin Harrison (128), and Larry Fitzgerald (121).

Recently, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay stated that the team looked into dealing the 12-year veteran wide receiver, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “If we felt like it was best for our team, we would have done that,” admitted McVay. “But we didn’t think it was best for our team.”

Sean McVay said he spoke with WR Davante Adams about potential trade talks involving the 33-year-old.

The HC says he believes it’s important to tell players what’s going on and what was being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 30, 2026

Sean McVay admits that the team explored trading Davante Adams

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is hugged by head coach Sean McVay as time runs out against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Barshop added that the nine-year sideline leader said that the team looked into dealing the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro were indeed accurate. McVay also explained that “we have discussions all the time. We really talked about some different avenues of onboarding other players and how it might affect Davante.”

There’s still three-plus weeks before the start of the 2026 NFL draft. Hence, there is a lot of time for deals to get done. As we saw in the case of Maxx Crosby, the Ravens had a deal in place with the Las Vegas Raiders, then opted to back out. Adams may still be in line to be traded, if the deal is right for McVay, general manager Les Snead, and the Rams.

Could Carolina have Davante Adams on its mind?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

So where do the reigning NFC South champions fit in here? Adding a red zone threat such as Adams would be a major coup for a club that finished with 24 touchdown receptions as a team during the 2025 regular season. Again, Adams found the end zone 14 times in as many regular-season outings. In fact, two of those scores came in the first half of his team’s clash with Dave Canales’s club in Week 13 at Charlotte, a 31-28 Carolina victory.

Led by 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan (7), Panthers’ wide receivers combined to snare only 15 TD passes in those 17 regular-season contests.

If the opportunity presents itself, Adams would be quite the offseason addition for emerging quarterback Bryce Young and a Carolina offense that finished 26th in the league in passing yards per game.