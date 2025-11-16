What happened to Bryce Young? Panthers QB suffers injury early vs Falcons
On a crucial third down on the Carolina Panthers' second drive of the game, Bryce Young took a huge hit on a sack. Billy Bowman Jr. ran up like he was going to blitz. Young called it out and adjusted the protection and took the snap.
Bowman then faded back into zone coverage for a split second before bursting through the gap and planting Young on the turf. Young was in immediate pain and didn't get up. Training staff had to come out quickly for a player who was clearly in some genuine pain.
According to reports from the stadium, Young walked off under his own power. Since that was a third down, the Panthers are going to punt anyway, so it's not clear yet if Young is going to continue.
UPDATE: Young has returned to the game.
Young walked into the locker room, though, which is a bad idea. The quarterback checked the protection and seemed to know Bowman was coming, but the offensive line didn't seem to get that memo. Right guard Chandler Zavala seemed to choose the wrong defender or something went wrong, and it got Young hurt.
It appears that Young got stepped on in the exchange, marking the second time that exact thing has happened. Young sprained his ankle against the Jets on a similar issue, and now the same ankle appears to be hurt. He did not appear to be terribly hobbled on his way to the locker room, though.
Young is officially questionable to return and remains off the field for now.
