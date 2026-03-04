Cade Mays, 2 Other Key Offensive Linemen Predicted to Ditch Panthers in Free Agency

Free agency begins next week. Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan, as well as 31 other NFL front offices, have some important decisions to make. The reigning NFC South champions finished 8-9 in 2025, and have some obvious needs—particularly when it comes to rushing the passer. Meanwhile, there’s another potential landmine ahead when it comes to who will be blocking for quarterback Bryce Young and company in 2026?

Panthers could lose 3 offensive linemen with starting experience

Joseph Person of The Athletic took a look at Carolina’s potential free-agent class. There are four offensive lineman among the 17 players: tackle Yosh Nijman (who started 4 games in 2025), center Cade Mays, and interior OLs Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen. Person predicts that only Nijman will return in 2026, and with good reason.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) on the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Nijman’s importance to the Panthers increased in January when left tackle Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon in the first quarter of the wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. At a minimum, the Panthers need a dependable tackle for at least part of the 2026 season while Ekwonu recovers.”

“They could do worse than the 6’7”, 314-pound Nijman,” added Person, “who’s a powerful run blocker but not as consistent while pass blocking. Pairing Nijman with a highly drafted tackle seems like a sensible way to address the position for the short and long terms.

Panthers’ C Cade Mays could cash in elsewhere

Meanwhile, Mays is the most coveted of the other three free-agent blockers. “The Panthers want Mays back after he started a career-high 12 games in 2025,” said Person. But given that Mays is the third-highest ranked center on The Athletic’s list of the top 150 free agents—behind the Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum (sixth) and the Buffalo Bills’ Connor McGovern (24th)—Morgan may find the bidding too high.”

“The Panthers already are investing a lot in the interior line with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis,” added Person, “who’s a candidate to be extended. Will Morgan want to spend $8 million a year on a center?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Corbett was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but spent the past four seasons with the Panthers. “Corbett arrived in Charlotte in 2022 fresh from winning a Super Bowl with the Rams.” said Person. “He started 17 games his first year in Carolina before missing significant time with injuries the next two seasons. Corbett, who turns 31 in September, talked a lot about how much it meant to be a part of getting the Panthers back to the playoffs. That’s an important legacy.”

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) reflects before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Finally, there’s the 6’6”, 300-pound five-year pro from BYU. “Christensen has survived a couple of regime changes in Carolina,” added Person, “because of his value as a versatile lineman who can play every position up front. Whether he is back for a sixth season hinges on the Panthers’ confidence that he can return from Achilles surgery at or close to his usual form.”

It’s safe to say that Morgan has his work cut out for him in the coming months when it comes to solidifying an offensive line that overcame many obstacles in 2025.