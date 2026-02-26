Why Dave Canales Giving Up Panthers Play-Calling Could Make Him a Better Coach

Dave Canales stunned the world on Tuesday by announcing that he's relinquishing Carolina Panthers offensive play-calling duties. It's a huge change after Canales called plays for three seasons, including one before he arrived in Carolina.

Normally, when a head coach gives up play-calling, it's because they can sense their time dwindling and are trying to ignite success in their team to save their job. That's not the case with Canales, though.

The offense hasn't been great, but the team has improved in Canales' two seasons. He's certainly not on the verge of being fired, and this doesn't seem like a last-ditch effort to fix things. Why is he doing it?

He said it's because he believes this is the right move for the Panthers. Is it? Time will tell, but one insider pointed out how this can help coaches around the league.

Why Dave Canales' play-calling change might help him and Panthers

Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brad Idzik, who has never called plays in an NFL regular-season game, will take over play-calling duties for the Carolina Panthers in 2026. Dave Canales will move into a more CEO coach role.

This is Canales seemingly admitting a couple of things. First, that he had too much on his plate while calling plays. Second, that the offense might not be operating at its best with his calls.

But it might be good for him, too. FOX Sports analyst Ben Arthur argued that Canales' decision, which was later mirrored by Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, will have benefits for the coach as well.

"The most clear benefit for head coaches is that it allows them to take more of a CEO-like role running their teams. They get to spend significant time with all three units — not just the phase they specialize in," Arthur argued.

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik calls a play in the third quarter | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Coaches who do not call plays, notably Mike Vrabel and Nick Sirianni, have had loads of success without calling the plays on their side of the ball. That sort of thing can happen in Carolina if things go well.

"Relinquishing play-calling responsibilities could be more commonplace for teams looking to retain promising assistants," Arthur said. This is more relevant for the Broncos and Davis Webb, but Brad Idzik is a well-regarded coach.

Early on last season, he was pitched as a potential head coaching candidate. He might one day get interviews, but having the play-calling duties could convince him to stick around and continue building in Carolina.