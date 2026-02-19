Despite Early Exit, 3 Panthers Stars Outshined Peers in NFL Playoffs

The 2025 NFL postseason is very much in the rear view mirror. A total of 14 teams combined to play in 13 games. When the proverbial smoke cleared, the Seattle Seahawks punished the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus basically put together an all-star team based on a player’s performance in the playoffs. Whether it was the six clubs that were one-and-done, or a Pats’ team that played in four postseason contests, Vallentine picked out the best performers from the wild card round to Super Sunday.

Dave Canales’s NFC South champions, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 34-31, in the wild-card round, have three representatives on this list, one each from offense, defense, and special teams, respectively.

Panthers’ Blocker Stood Out in Wild Card Playoffs

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as guard Damien Lewis (68) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) block in the third quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers' left guard Damien Lewis earned a berth on Valentine’s list. “The Panthers ended their long playoff drought in 2025, winning the NFC South for the first time since 2015 and making the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Their ambitions ended after a 34-31 loss to the Rams in a game where the Panthers almost shocked the NFL, but their performance—particularly on the offensive line—turned some heads. Damien Lewis’s 81.1 PFF grade was the second-highest among all guards, and the highest among left guards in the postseason.”

Unsung CB Mike Jackson Was Stellar vs. Rams

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) attempts to make a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In terms of the defensive side of the ball, there was a standout for Canales’s club in the secondary. “Like (Eagles’ CB Quinyon) Mitchell,” said Valentine, “Panthers’ corner Mike Jackson only played one postseason game in a 34-31 loss to the Rams. And like Mitchell, Jackson was good in the regular season and brought that edge into the postseason. Jackson’s 90.4 PFF grade was second among cornerbacks, as he permitted just one catch on seven targets for 18 yards against the Rams.”

“Jackson allowed a 0.0 passer rating when targeted,” added Valentine, “grabbing an interception while breaking up two other passes on seven targets. His 90.0 PFF coverage grade was second among all cornerbacks, and the veteran has consistently proven that he’s one of the NFL’s most underrated at the position.”

Panthers’ Special Teams Also Made Their Presence Felt

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) with the ball as Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) defends in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Finally, versatile Isaiah Simmons got the nod when it came to special teams. “The former Cardinals first-round pick has bounced around teams in recent years and was picked up by the Panthers midway through the 2025 NFL season. Simmons played just one regular-season snap on defense for the Panthers, but he was a regular special-teamer down the stretch.”

“His 90.8 PFF grade led all special teamers in the postseason,” added Valentine. “Simmons played 27 total snaps for the Panthers’ special teams against the Rams in the playoffs and had one tackle.”