NFL confirms Carolina Panthers' Dates for Start of Training Camp, Joint Practices

We now have full confirmation on when the Carolina Panthers will report to training camp, as well as when they will take part in joint practices.

When it comes to the start of training camp, Panthers rookies will report on Tuesday, July 21, and the veterans will follow the next day on Wednesday, July 22.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales had previously revealed the report date as July 22, but he did not note rookies would report one day earlier. That is pretty typical for NFL teams, though.

Only two teams in the league have earlier rookie report dates than the Panthers, but the veteran report date is tied for the earliest in the NFL. The reason behind that is the Panthers will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Also on the offseason docket for the Panthers is a pair of joint practices.

Panthers joint practice dates

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and head coach Dave Canales. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carolina's joint practices will come with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, both of whom the Panthers square off with during the preseason.

The Panthers and Jaguars will practice in Jacksonville on Tuesday, Aug. 18, before their preseason game on Friday, Aug. 21.

The week after, Carolina will host the Texans on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Charlotte, North Carolina, which precedes the exhibition contest between the two teams on Friday, Aug. 28.

Along with their exhibition contests against the Cardinals, Jaguars and Texans, the Panthers will have one against the Buffalo Bills in preseason Week 1.

The preseason contests against the Bills, Jaguars and Texans, and the joint practices with Jacksonville and Houston will be great early tests for the Panthers, as all three of those teams were playoff squads in 2025.

There won't be much to glean from the Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals, though, as teams usually don't play anyone of note in that contest.