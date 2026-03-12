The Carolina Panthers Are Making Their First-Round Draft Pick Plans Very Clear

The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason needing a boatload of things. They realistically needed a tight end, cornerback, safety, linebacker, edge rusher, offensive tackle, and center.

Through the first wave of free agency, they've more than addressed the two biggest holes, getting Devin Lloyd at inside linebacker and Jaelan Phillips at edge rusher. They also added a center, a backup quarterback, and a couple of depth pieces.

All of this totally changes their draft plans. They were highly likely to take an edge rusher 19th overall. Now? Not so much. In fact, that would be a shock. All of these moves have been good, but the Panthers are also telegraphing exactly what they're going to do in the first round.

The Panthers have made it clear they're drafting a tackle 19th overall

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers don't have as big a need for an edge rusher, so don't expect them to draft Cashius Howell or TJ Parker with the 19th pick.

They also do not have as big a need for an off-ball linebacker, so CJ Allen is off the board there. If Sonny Styles somehow falls, the Panthers might jump at it since he's just that good, but he's not likely to fall.

They could take Kenyon Sadiq, and all the free agency work on defense suggests that offense will be the path they take in April. But tight end isn't as big a need as left tackle, which we can predict with almost certainty will be the pick.

It's not the sexiest pick. Sadiq would fire up the fan base and give Bryce Young a legit tight end, and the Panthers would finally have a tight end that a defense cares about following the Greg Olsen tenure. Yes, it's been that long.

But if Young isn't protected, he won't have time to throw to Sadiq or Tetairoa McMillan or Jalen Coker. The Panthers learned in 2023 that Young needs to be kept upright. A bad offensive line can derail him.

He is a better player now and can manage pressure and poor blocking so much better, but the team still needs to help him stay on his feet. Getting a tackle will do that.

Which tackles could the Panthers look at?

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Before free agency, we ran a simulation of 100 mock drafts to see who the Panthers could take. Now, in those simulations, the Panthers needed an edge and a linebacker, which skewed the results.

However, in those 100 sims, Spencer Fano fell to the Panthers three times. He's the only one who was there multiple times, but the draft board has changed and the Panthers' needs have changed.

In a new simulation, Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling is the best tackle available (ranked 21st when the Panthers pick). They could also take Caleb Lomu (ranked 30th by The Athletic). Either one feels very possible.

They could also target a second-round tackle like Blake Miller or Max Iheanachor, but it really feels like it's tackle or bust in the first round.