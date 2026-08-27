One Carolina Panthers Rookie Already Looks Like a Massive Steal

Since being promoted to president of football operations/general manager in 2024, Dan Morgan has shown how important an offensive line is to a team. Quarterback Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. In free agency on ’24, he added guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt from the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, respectively.

Both have been solid performers during their stays in Charlotte. The latter missed a lot of time this past season, but was a Pro Bowler in his first season with the club.

Panthers has numerous offensive line issues to address this offseason

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This offseason, the Panthers not only had to address the left tackle situation due to the injury (ruptured patellar tendon) of four-year pro Ikem Ekwonu, the center spot was a question mark as well. Three different players had earned starts at the pivot the previous two years, and Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen were all slated for free agency.

Mays would sign a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions, while Corbett shuffled off to Buffalo. Meanwhile, the very versatile Christensen was finally brought back by the team in mid-July.

Dan Morgan doubled up on the center position in 2026

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In March, Morgan signed center Luke Fortner to a one-year contract. Originally a third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was traded to New Orleans in 2025 and wound up starting 10 games for Kellen Moore’s club.

In late April, Morgan used the first of two fifth-round picks on Kansas State pivot Sam Hecht. He has certainly seen plenty of action in each of Carolina’s three preseason games.

Panthers’ rookie C Sam Hecht has seen plenty of action this preseason

Just buzzed through #Panthers rookie C Sam Hecht film... Wow. Idk what the Luke Fortner plan is/was - but Hecht will be the starting center there for AWHILE once he gets the job



And can be best rookie center in the class! Slaughter/Rutledge seem like they'll be contenders too — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 25, 2026

The 6’4”, 303-pound performer was in the opening lineup for the team’s Hall of Fame clash with the Arizona Cardinals and played 38 offensive snaps, as well as a pair on special teams. While Fortner sat out the Cardinals game, he was the starter for Dave Canales’s club the last two weeks vs. the Bills and Jaguars. However, it was the rookie who wound up seeing more action than the four-year veteran. On offense, Hecht wound up playing 30 and 40 offensive snaps, respectively, vs. Buffalo and Jacksonville.

Prior to the draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com came out with his scouting report on the former Wildcat. “Hecht lacks ideal mass and length but it will be hard to find a center in this year’s draft with better technique…Hecht needs to add more muscle mass to his frame but he has the consistency and tape of a future starter.”

Is it just a matter of time before Hecht supplants Fortner when it comes to snapping the ball to Young? That remains to be seen, but Morgan has certainly provided Canales with a nice combination of experience and youth at this very vital position.