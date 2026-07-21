Starter or Not, Panthers’ Luke Fortner Signing Deserves More Appreciation

The Carolina Panthers have gone from the team with the worst record in the league (2-15) in 2023 to a division champion this past season. Yes, Dave Canales’s club did finish below .500 in claiming the franchise’s first NFC South title since 2015, but there’s no question that, slowly but surely, this club is on the upswing.

One aspect of general manager Dan Morgan’s plan for the Panthers has really stood out this offseason. Address a need in free agency, and then supplement it via the NFL draft.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan continues to build a strong roster

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With left tackle Ikem Ekwonu’s future in doubt, Carolina added former Packers’ left tackle Rasheed Walker via a one-year deal. Morgan then used the 19th overall selection in April’s draft on intriguing University of Georgia prospect Monroe Freeling. The Panthers have been looking to upgrade the free safety spot. Despite re-signing veteran Nick Scott to a one-year contract, Morgan used a fifth-round pick on Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley.

Then there’s the center position. Since 2024, Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen all took their turn snapping the ball to quarterback Bryce Young. However, Corbett is now in Buffalo, Mays signed with the Lions, while the versatile Christensen just re-upped with the Panthers and is expected to add depth to the line overall.

Carolina added a former division rival in ex-Saints’ C Luke Fortner

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This offseason, Morgan once again inked a proven performer to a one-year deal. He signed center Luke Fortner, late of the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, before grabbing Wheatley with the 151st overall choice, he selected Kansas State’s Sam Hecht earlier in the fifth round at No. 144.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker looked at five additions by NFL teams this offseason that may not be getting their due, and Fortner made his list.

“After playing only 13 offensive snaps in 2024,” stated Locker, “Fortner enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign with New Orleans. Across 678 snaps, Fortner permitted three sacks but just 11 pressures, good for a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade to rank third among qualified centers. Moreover, Fortner was his best in the run game yet with a career-high 65.3 PFF run-blocking grade, including the 61st percentile for gap concepts.”

Four-year NFL center Luke Fortner has plenty of experience

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Locker also mentioned that with the offseason defections of Mays and Corbett, there’s certainly an opportunity for Fortner—who has never missed a game in four NFL seasons and was the Jacksonville’s Jaguars starting pivot his first two seasons in the league—to establish himself as the man in the middle.

“With both departing this spring," added Locker, "Fortner figures to not only assume command, but has the tools to upgrade the position along a high-potential offensive line.”

Hecht may have something to say about that this summer, but Morgan has put the team in a good spot when it comes to the vital position.